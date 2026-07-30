Jared Leto sexual misconduct allegations: Old 'high school girls' remark resurfaces after BBC documentary

A resurfaced video of Jared Leto quoting a controversial line about "high school girls" during a 2013 concert has resurfaced online. The clip resurfaced after a new BBC documentary featured allegations of sexual misconduct from several women who said they were teenagers when they encountered the actor and musician.

A resurfaced video of Jared Leto quoting a controversial line about "high school girls" during a 2013 concert has resurfaced online. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo (REUTERS)

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Leto has denied the allegations, calling them "absolutely and categorically false."

The documentary, Jared Leto: Hollywood's Dark Secret, includes accounts from 10 women who described encounters with the Oscar-winning actor and Thirty Seconds to Mars frontman between 2002 and 2016. Four women allege criminal sexual conduct, while others describe inappropriate interactions or sexually explicit conversations.

The BBC said it corroborated parts of several accounts through text messages, photographs, emails and interviews with people who were told about the incidents at the time.

Also read: Jared Leto accused of criminal sexual conduct in BBC documentary: 5 things to know as 10 women make bombshell claims

“That's what I like about high school girls…”

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{{^usCountry}} Following the documentary's release, social media users circulated footage from a 2013 performance by Thirty Seconds to Mars at Ex'Pression College in Emeryville, California. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Following the documentary's release, social media users circulated footage from a 2013 performance by Thirty Seconds to Mars at Ex'Pression College in Emeryville, California. {{/usCountry}}

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The clip shows Leto inviting a young woman onstage. Then he asked her the standard question about her name and whereabouts. He is heard saying, “Give me a hug, first of all.”

After she replied that she was from Los Angeles, Leto quoted a famous line from the 1993 film Dazed and Confused, saying: "That's what I like about high school girls. I keep getting older, they stay the same age. Alright, alright, alright." The line was originally spoken by Matthew McConaughey's character in the film.

Also read: Jared Leto denies sexual assault allegations after BBC report

What does the BBC documentary allege?

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The documentary features four women who accused Leto of criminal sexual conduct.

One woman, identified by the pseudonym Isabel, alleged Leto sexually assaulted her in a Las Vegas motel bathroom in 2002 when she was 17. Another, identified as Alex, alleged Leto threatened her with sexual assault after inviting her to a London hotel room following a Thirty Seconds to Mars concert in 2013.

A third woman, Clara, alleged she had sex with Leto in California when she was 17, an act that could constitute statutory rape under California law if proven. She also claimed Leto dismissed concerns about the state's age of consent.

A fourth woman, Etta, alleged Leto groomed her after meeting her at a Los Angeles modeling agency when she was 16, making her call him “daddy.” She said he made repeated sexually explicit phone calls and attempted to have her sign a non-disclosure agreement. The BBC said it reviewed the unsigned NDA, along with related emails and text messages.

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Nine women accused Leto of sexual wrongdoing in 2025, according to an Air Mail investigation, with several claiming they were not old enough to provide consent at the time.

The article was released a few weeks after Los Angeles DJ Allie Teilz publicly claimed on social media that Leto had abused her when she was seventeen. This led to numerous other women coming out with similar allegations.

Even at that time, Leto had refuted any misconduct, stating, "All of the allegations are expressly denied."