Indian illegal immigrant, who killed 3 in California truck crash, was high on drugs: US police

A 21-year-old Indian man, Jashanpreet Singh, was allegedly high on drugs when he caused a fiery truck crash that killed three people in Southern California, according to officials. Singh, who entered the United States illegally in 2022, has been charged with gross vehicular manslaughter while he was high. Punjab-origin truck driver Jashanpreet Singh, 21, from Yuba City has been arrested for causing a crash on California’s 10 Freeway in Ontario.

Police say Singh's semi-truck slammed into slow-moving traffic on the I-10 Freeway in San Bernardino County, sparking a huge fire that left three people dead and several injured.

Dashcam captures the deadly crash

The crash happened on Tuesday afternoon near the I-15 junction in Ontario, east of Los Angeles. Singh was driving a Freightliner tractor-trailer when he crashed into an SUV and several other vehicles.

The collision set off a chain reaction involving eight vehicles, including four big rigs. Dashcam footage from Singh’s truck, obtained by ABC7 News, shows him speeding toward a traffic jam before slamming into an SUV. Moments later, flames erupt, engulfing multiple vehicles.

Video: Indian trucker kills 3 in California crash

Police said Singh never hit the brakes. Toxicology tests later confirmed he was under the influence of drugs.

“He was taken to the hospital and checked by medical staff. Our officers determined he was driving under the influence,” CHP Officer Rodrigo Jimenez told ABC7.

California crash: Three dead, four injured

The crash killed three people and injured four others, including Jashanpreet Singh. Among the injured was a roadside mechanic helping change a tyre.

One victim was a 54-year-old man from Upland, police said. The other two victims were burned beyond recognition, and their identities are still being confirmed.

“For us officers, it’s really horrific,” said Officer Jimenez. “It’s hard knowing these families will receive the worst news of their lives.”

Three people were killed in the accident.(KTLA 5/Youtube Screengrab)

The I-10 Freeway was shut down for several hours while emergency crews cleared debris and wreckage. It reopened later that night.

A preventable tragedy?

Investigators said the dashcam video proves no vehicle cut in front of Jashanpreet Singh’s truck, ruling out mechanical failure or sudden obstruction.

“This is sadly a reminder of how precious life is, and how fast it can be taken away by someone driving irresponsibly,” said Officer Jimenez. “The hardest part is knowing three people will not have a Christmas or make it home.”

The I-10 Freeway was shut down for several hours while emergency crews cleared debris and wreckage.(X/@TabZLive)

Jashanpreet Singh crossed into the US illegally

According to Fox News and CBS, Singh entered the US illegally in March 2022 through California’s El Centro Sector. Border Patrol agents detained him briefly but released him under the Biden administration’s “alternatives to detention” policy.

The policy allows certain undocumented immigrants to stay in the country while awaiting immigration hearings.

Federal officials later confirmed that Singh has no legal immigration status. The Department of Homeland Security said US Immigration and Customs Enforcement has now issued an immigration detainer against him.

Singh was reportedly living in Yuba City, Northern California, at the time of the crash.

Licence and employment under review

Authorities are now checking whether Singh had a valid commercial driver’s licence. Investigators are also looking into how he was able to work as a truck driver despite being in the US illegally.

Singh is being held in San Bernardino County Jail without bail. His next court hearing is scheduled for Thursday at Rancho Superior Court in Rancho Cucamonga.

The California Highway Patrol said investigators will also inspect the semi-truck for any mechanical issues, though early findings suggest driver impairment was to blame.

Immigration and safety debate reignited

The crash has reignited a heated debate over immigration enforcement and road safety rules.

US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy criticised California for ignoring federal driver standards. “This is exactly why @USDOT has withheld $40 million from California for failing to protect drivers,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “We cannot allow our roads to be a dangerous place.”

In an earlier statement, Duffy said: “California is the only state that refuses to ensure big rig drivers can read road signs and talk to law enforcement. This is a basic safety issue that affects every American family.”

The Trump administration recently said it would withhold more than $40 million in highway safety funds from California for failing to enforce English language requirements for truck drivers.

Similar fatal crash in Florida

The case has drawn comparisons to a deadly August crash in Florida involving another Indian illegal immigrant.

In that case, Harjinder Singh, who entered the US illegally in 2018, caused a crash in Fort Pierce, Florida, that killed three people. Like Jashanpreet Singh, he had obtained a commercial driver’s licence in California, even though he was undocumented.

Investigators later found that Harjinder Singh failed English and road sign tests before receiving his licence.

Following that crash, Florida filed a lawsuit against California and Washington, accusing the states of ignoring federal rules on immigration and driver safety.