Jay Clayton's alleged Epstein links in focus after Trump's nomination for national intelligence director

The nomination of former Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) chief Jay Clayton as the new Director of National Intelligence has sparked discussions on the 59-year-old's alleged links with Jeffrey Epstein.

Jeffrey Epstein (L) and Jay Clayton.(File Photo and Bloomberg)

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Donald Trump announced his decision to nominate Clayton to the position vacated by Tulsi Gabbard via a Truth Social post on Thursday, June 11. Soon after, discussions around Clayton's links to Epstein associate Leon Black, his role in the review and redaction of the 3 million pages of Epstein files as the US Attorney for the Southern District of New York, and his lead role in the investigation into Democrats' links to Epstein.

"Few people anywhere in the Legal Community are respected at the level of Jay," Trump's post read. "I encourage the United States Senate to confirm Jay as soon as possible. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

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{{^usCountry}} But social media erupted soon after, alleging links between Jay Clayton and Epstein. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} But social media erupted soon after, alleging links between Jay Clayton and Epstein. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Also read: Trump launches ‘massive leak hunt’ after report claims aides held Epstein strategy meeting without him Alleged Links Between Jay Clayton And Epstein {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also read: Trump launches ‘massive leak hunt’ after report claims aides held Epstein strategy meeting without him Alleged Links Between Jay Clayton And Epstein {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The alleged links between Jeffrey Epstein and Jay Clayton are being drawn from Clayton's former role in the private equity firm Apollo Global Management. The founder of Apollo Global Management was Leon Black, a known Epstein associate. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The alleged links between Jeffrey Epstein and Jay Clayton are being drawn from Clayton's former role in the private equity firm Apollo Global Management. The founder of Apollo Global Management was Leon Black, a known Epstein associate. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Leon Black has had established links with Epstein. Back in 2021, a board investigation by Apollo Global Management had found that black had paid around $170 million in fees to Epstein for tax and estate planning. It led to Black resigning from the company as CEO and a board member in 2021. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Leon Black has had established links with Epstein. Back in 2021, a board investigation by Apollo Global Management had found that black had paid around $170 million in fees to Epstein for tax and estate planning. It led to Black resigning from the company as CEO and a board member in 2021. {{/usCountry}}

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As he exited, Jay Clayton was inducted into the board as part of the shake-up that followed. Other than that, there is no known connection between the two.

However, Jay Clayton's name appears in the 3 million pages of Epstein files released by the DOJ at least 98 times, Ht.com has found. The most prominent mention comes in an email from Chris Dilorio (EFTA00091093), who discusses alleged corruption by Clayton at the SEC.

Also read: Why did JD Vance reportedly want Tucker Carlson to interview Ghislaine Maxwell? Epstein files controversy explained

Jay Clayton's Role In Epstein Files

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Jay Clayton supervised two important tasks related to the Epstein files probe, review, redaction, and release. In the first few months after taking charge in 2024, Trump directed the DOJ, then under Pam Bondi, to probe Epstein's links with prominent Democrats. Bondi had tasked Clayton to do the job as the US Attorney for the SDNY.

Later, when 3 million Epstein files were released, Clayton led a team of 125 attorneys from his office in Manhattan to do the task. However, it created controversy, and the files erroneously exposed many of the victims. Besides, many of the redactions could easily be decoded using online tools.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

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