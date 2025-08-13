Jayden Spicer found dead: Family says missing Breathitt County boy's body recovered

Jayden Spicer, a 10-year-old boy who went missing from Kentucky's Breathitt County, has been found dead. The child's family said his body was found on Tuesday. He was last seen at his home on Panbowl Branch Road on August 5. Jayden Spicer went missing on August 5.(X)

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, his aunt, Samantha Brunty, wrote, “Please pray for my family and I. RIP Jayden.”

Father Jim Sichko, Kentucky priest, also confirmed his demise, writing on X, “Eternal rest for little Jayden Spicer — I am offering to cover funeral expenses if needed. May he rest in peace.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information