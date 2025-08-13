Search
Wed, Aug 13, 2025
New Delhi oC

Jayden Spicer found dead: Family says missing Breathitt County boy's body recovered

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Updated on: Aug 13, 2025 03:15 am IST

Jayden Spicer, a 10-year-old boy who went missing from Kentucky's Breathitt County, has been found dead. The child's family said his body was found on Tuesday.

Jayden Spicer, a 10-year-old boy who went missing from Kentucky's Breathitt County, has been found dead. The child's family said his body was found on Tuesday. He was last seen at his home on Panbowl Branch Road on August 5.

Jayden Spicer went missing on August 5.(X)
Jayden Spicer went missing on August 5.(X)

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, his aunt, Samantha Brunty, wrote, “Please pray for my family and I. RIP Jayden.”

Father Jim Sichko, Kentucky priest, also confirmed his demise, writing on X, “Eternal rest for little Jayden Spicer — I am offering to cover funeral expenses if needed. May he rest in peace.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
News / World News / US News / Jayden Spicer found dead: Family says missing Breathitt County boy's body recovered
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On