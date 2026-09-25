Jay-Z's accuser withdraws bombshell rape allegations: ‘There is no truth to…’

A woman who had accused Jay-Z of sexually assaulting her when she was just 13 years old has now completely withdrawn her allegations.

The woman known as Jane Doe has retracted her sexual assault claims against Jay-Z, stating they were untrue and influenced by mental health challenges. (X/@Dagentle_)

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In documents submitted to a federal court on Thursday, September 24th, she told the judge that her original claims were untrue, The Guardian reported. She explained that she was dealing with mental health challenges at the time and that her former lawyers had rushed to file the case without conducting proper investigation.

Here's what Jane Doe said

In the legal filing related to Jay-Z's countersuit against the accuser and her previous attorney Tony Buzbee, the woman—identified only as Jane Doe—formally rejects everything she previously claimed. She clearly states that he "never raped me" and emphasizes that she has "never met or spoken to Mr. Carter."

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{{^usCountry}} “Shawn ‘Jay-Z’ Carter never raped me. I have never met or spoken to Mr. Carter. Mr. Carter never engaged in any inappropriate conduct toward me whatsoever,” the woman stated in a declaration files in Manhattan federal court. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Shawn ‘Jay-Z’ Carter never raped me. I have never met or spoken to Mr. Carter. Mr. Carter never engaged in any inappropriate conduct toward me whatsoever,” the woman stated in a declaration files in Manhattan federal court. {{/usCountry}}

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“There is no truth to any of my claims against Mr. Carter,” the statement read. “I understand my false accusations have caused Mr. Carter immense pain, suffering, and damage that can never be fully undone.”

Speaking to Billboard, Doe’s new lawyer J. Blair Newman said: “Our client maintains that she was a victim of sexual assault, but she was entirely mistaken in her allegations identifying Mr. Carter, and those allegations were false.” He continued: “She sincerely and unconditionally apologizes to Mr. Carter and his family.”

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The latest court document states that Doe “not received or been promised any monetary compensation” in exchange for taking back her original statement, and she's doing this of her own choice and on “my own free will”.

JAY-Z reacts

In response, JAY-Z has moved to dismiss the woman as a defendant in his legal case against Tony Buzbee and his law firm.

Buzbee shared a statement with Rolling Stone through email, saying, “We have multiple lawyers (at least four) who dealt with Ms. Doe long before she met me. She gave the exact same story to each. If for some reason now she is claiming she lied to us and the court, that’s new information.”