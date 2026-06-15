JD Vance chastised for ‘almost’ remark about his kids on 12th wedding anniversary with Usha, 'That's harsh on the…'

JD Vance has faced criticism for stating that he "almost" has four children, with detractors labeling him as hypocritical due to his views on abortion.

JD Vance's remark about having 'almost' four children amid his pro-life claims drew criticism,.(AFP)

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On Sunday, the Vice President, who embraced Catholicism in 2019, expressed his congratulations to his wife, Usha Vance, on their 12th anniversary.

Here's What JD Vance posted on his 12th wedding anniversary

While posting a photo of himself and Usha from their wedding day, Vance wrote: “Happy Anniversary to our lovely Second Lady. 12 years and almost 4 kids later, and we're still going strong. Love you Usha.”

Usha is expected to deliver their fourth child, a son, in July. The couple already has two sons, Ewan and Vivek, along with a daughter named Mirabel.

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JD Vance blasted for his ‘almost’ remark

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{{^usCountry}} Critics swiftly noted that Vance's post implies he does not yet regard the unborn baby Usha is carrying as a complete child, despite his pro-life beliefs. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Critics swiftly noted that Vance's post implies he does not yet regard the unborn baby Usha is carrying as a complete child, despite his pro-life beliefs. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "'Almost four' sure sounds like he doesn’t consider the fetus she’s pregnant with to be a real person yet. Weird," one X user reacted. "Not JD Vance admitting fetuses aren’t full humans...", a second said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "'Almost four' sure sounds like he doesn’t consider the fetus she’s pregnant with to be a real person yet. Weird," one X user reacted. "Not JD Vance admitting fetuses aren’t full humans...", a second said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "Accidentally admitting it's not a 4th kid until birth lol," a third chimed in. "Almost 4? That's harsh on the 4th one that you don't consider him/her a full human," another said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Accidentally admitting it's not a 4th kid until birth lol," a third chimed in. "Almost 4? That's harsh on the 4th one that you don't consider him/her a full human," another said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In 2022, Vance, at that time a candidate for the Senate, characterized himself as "100 percent pro-life" and expressed his desire for abortion to be made illegal on a national level. JD Vance's stand on abortion {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In 2022, Vance, at that time a candidate for the Senate, characterized himself as "100 percent pro-life" and expressed his desire for abortion to be made illegal on a national level. JD Vance's stand on abortion {{/usCountry}}

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Pro-life supporters typically hold the belief that human life commences at the point of conception. Over the years, Vance's position on abortion has shifted, seemingly becoming more in line with Trump's rhetoric as time has progressed.

In 2024, he informed CBS News’ Face the Nation that his stance on abortion aligned with Trump’s: that states should set up their own regulations.

“What I’ve said consistently is the gross majority of policy here is gonna be set by the states,” Vance stated, while also indicating his personal opposition to abortion rights.

“I wanna save as many babies as possible,” he stated. “And sure, I think it’s totally reasonable to say that late-term abortions should not happen, with reasonable exceptions.”

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Vance had also previously expressed opposition to an amendment aimed at codifying the right to abortion and contraception in Ohio's Constitution. Following the passage of the amendment, Vance referred to it as a "gut punch".

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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