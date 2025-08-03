JD Vance says he is ‘obsessed' with UFO, plans investigation into Area 51 during August recess

US Vice President JD Vance has revealed he is fascinated with unidentified flying objects (UFOs) and stated he plans to probe the matter during the upcoming congressional break. Speaking on the Ruthless podcast released on Friday, Vance confessed he is “obsessed” with the “whole UFO thing”, reported Fox News. Vice President JD Vance says he is 'obsessed' with UFOs.(AP)

Vance reveals UFOs have piqued his interest

“What is actually up? What were those videos about?” Vance was quoted as saying. He acknowledged that in spite of his curiosity, he has not gotten to the bottom of it yet and added that the August recess will give him time to “dive into the whole UFO thing from last year”.

While Vance's comments had a humorous vibe, including a joke about taking the podcast presenters to Area 51, the Vice President seemed genuinely enthusiastic. His comments come as consumers and interested public audiences shift interest into unexplained aerial phenomena (UAPs), especially following a year of drone sighting reports and congressional hearings about drone sightings.

According to the Fox News report, Vance’s remarks came after a wave of government scrutiny over UAPs. In November, the House Oversight Committee conducted hearings that included testimony from former Pentagon official Luis Elizondo, who claimed that the US government possesses evidence suggesting humans are ‘not alone in the cosmos.'

Elizondo, who headed the Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program (AATIP), accused a shadowy ‘cabal’ within the government of concealing the truth. During his testimony, he cautioned that excessive secrecy had led to grave misdeeds against loyal civil servants, military personnel, and the public.

The New Jersey drone mystery

The New York Post reported another notable incident in November 2024, when residents of New Jersey reported sightings of SUV-sized drones hovering over Picatinny Arsenal. The strange aircraft had sparked panic and speculation.

However, the White House later clarified that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) had authorised the drone flights for research and other purposes, according to Fox News. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt even stated that after the drones flying over New Jersey were authorised after research and study.

However, it is unclear whether Vance was referring specifically to this incident during the podcast; however, it is one of the most talked-about aerial mysteries from last year.

The NYP report added that Secretary of State Marco Rubio, formerly a senator, claimed in 2023 that senior US officials had ‘first-hand knowledge’ of a secret Pentagon crash retrieval program. He spoke about it during an interview related to the documentary Age of Disclosure.

FAQs

Q: Is JD Vance serious about investigating UFOs?

A: While his tone was partly humorous, Vance made it clear that he has a genuine interest in the topic and intends to explore it during the congressional recess.

Q: What are UAPs?

A: UAPs (Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena) is the modern term used by government and defence agencies to refer to sightings or encounters with aerial objects that lack clear explanations.

Q: What was the New Jersey drone incident?

A: In November 2024, residents spotted large drones over New Jersey. The FAA later confirmed they were authorised for research.

Q: Will Vance visit Area 51?

A: Vance joked about taking podcast hosts to Area 51 if he uncovers anything significant, but there are no confirmed plans.