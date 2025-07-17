Wildfire or more? Blaze near Area 51 puts UFO enthusiasts in panic

Just a wildfire, or is there something else out there? Conspiracy theories have been swirling since a blaze was reported near Area 51, in Nevada. Plumes of smoke were seen rising from deep inside the classified area. The fire is around 15 miles outside the military base(X)

What caused the fire?

The fire has been confirmed to be a part of Gothic Fire, a lightning-sparked wildfire that has been raging in Nevada since July 4. Despite the assurance, conspiracy theorists have not shied away from speculating that it might be from a crashed experimental flight or a cover-up gone wrong. One person suggested evidence was being destroyed, while another suggested maybe people had finally stormed Area 51, referring to a 2019 trend where 500,000 people had committed to it.

The fire is around 15 miles outside the military base, the Daily Star reported. It is currently sweeping over where the above-ground nuclear testing took place, that is, the Nevada Test Site, which lies 65 miles northwest of Las Vegas.

Given that the Department of Defence owns the land on which Area 51 sits, as well as the land in the surrounding areas, the fire is under their purview. Meanwhile, the Gothic Fire, which now rages across 366k acres, is spreading mainly through northern Nevada.

What is the status of the wildfire?

Amid high temperatures and low humidity in the state, the fire is gaining fuel. Furthermore, the area is littered with timber and grass, so the fire has plenty to feed on as it continues raging.

Reportedly, no evacuation has been ordered, despite the fire's growth, and there is no current threat to any structures. It is zero per cent contained, and there is no estimate on full containment either.

What is Area 51?

Area 51 is a US Air Force facility, that has remained shrouded in secrecy for years, and due to the classified nature of the work going on, there have been many conspiracy theories linking the place to UFOs, experimental and alien craft testing.