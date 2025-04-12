Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Apr 12, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Mysterious triangle tower spotted on Google Earth at Area 51 sparks wild alien theories

BySimran Singh
Apr 12, 2025 07:00 PM IST

A strange triangular structure seen on Google Earth at Area 51 has sparked a flurry of alien-related theories and jokes.

A mysterious structure spotted on Google Earth within the highly classified Area 51 military base has reignited a storm of alien conspiracy theories online. Located deep in the Nevada desert, Area 51 is a top-secret 2.3 million-acre US Air Force facility long associated with speculation about extraterrestrial activity and secret military experiments.

Area 51 has long fascinated alien hunters, especially after the infamous 1947 Roswell incident.(Google Earth)
Area 51 has long fascinated alien hunters, especially after the infamous 1947 Roswell incident.(Google Earth)

The latest discovery, a triangular tower casting a long shadow, was noticed by eagle-eyed Google Earth users who shared it widely online. The structure, found at coordinates 37°14'46.5"N 115°49'24.0"W, has surprisingly not been removed from the platform, further fuelling public curiosity.

Social media users quickly latched onto the sci-fi nature of the find. One person wrote, "Obviously alien technology. It pops out when the Earth is done." Another chimed in with, "It's where the aliens test their various white powders."

Also read: Chinese meme frenzy erupts as new AI video shows Trump, Elon Musk as factory workers

The Facebook crowd also weighed in with their theories and humour. "A Monolith just like in 2001 a Space Oddessy," one user commented. Others speculated about the tower's purpose with wild ideas like, "Marker for aliens it is safe to land here," and, "UFO charging dock."

Not everyone took the discovery seriously. Some social media users turned to humor, calling it "a new version of Jenga," and even dubbing it the "Toblerone trade center."

Area 51

Area 51 has long captured the imagination of conspiracy theorists and alien hunters, especially following the infamous 1947 incident in Roswell, New Mexico. That alleged UFO crash turned the remote site into a symbol of government secrets and otherworldly encounters.

Adding to the intrigue, Brazilian mystic Athos Salomé, often referred to as the "living Nostradamus," previously made a chilling prediction involving the site. He claimed: "There is a tunnel below ground level in the Area, leading to a three-dimensional portal."

He added, "This portal would be able to transport people between space/time dimensions. There is a tunnel that leads to another place and this access is what everyone wants to play God or gods."

Also read: ‘Alien’ marine creature discovered by Russian fisherman | Video

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
News / Trending / Mysterious triangle tower spotted on Google Earth at Area 51 sparks wild alien theories
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 12, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On