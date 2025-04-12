Mysterious triangle tower spotted on Google Earth at Area 51 sparks wild alien theories

A mysterious structure spotted on Google Earth within the highly classified Area 51 military base has reignited a storm of alien conspiracy theories online. Located deep in the Nevada desert, Area 51 is a top-secret 2.3 million-acre US Air Force facility long associated with speculation about extraterrestrial activity and secret military experiments. Area 51 has long fascinated alien hunters, especially after the infamous 1947 Roswell incident.(Google Earth)

The latest discovery, a triangular tower casting a long shadow, was noticed by eagle-eyed Google Earth users who shared it widely online. The structure, found at coordinates 37°14'46.5"N 115°49'24.0"W, has surprisingly not been removed from the platform, further fuelling public curiosity.

Social media users quickly latched onto the sci-fi nature of the find. One person wrote, "Obviously alien technology. It pops out when the Earth is done." Another chimed in with, "It's where the aliens test their various white powders."

The Facebook crowd also weighed in with their theories and humour. "A Monolith just like in 2001 a Space Oddessy," one user commented. Others speculated about the tower's purpose with wild ideas like, "Marker for aliens it is safe to land here," and, "UFO charging dock."

Not everyone took the discovery seriously. Some social media users turned to humor, calling it "a new version of Jenga," and even dubbing it the "Toblerone trade center."

Area 51

Area 51 has long captured the imagination of conspiracy theorists and alien hunters, especially following the infamous 1947 incident in Roswell, New Mexico. That alleged UFO crash turned the remote site into a symbol of government secrets and otherworldly encounters.

Adding to the intrigue, Brazilian mystic Athos Salomé, often referred to as the "living Nostradamus," previously made a chilling prediction involving the site. He claimed: "There is a tunnel below ground level in the Area, leading to a three-dimensional portal."

He added, "This portal would be able to transport people between space/time dimensions. There is a tunnel that leads to another place and this access is what everyone wants to play God or gods."

