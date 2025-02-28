‘Alien’ marine creature discovered by Russian fisherman | Video

Roman Fedortsov, a Russian man who works on a trawling boat, recently posted a photo of an alien-like animal he saw in the deep sea, sparking several reactions from netizens. An "alien-like sea creature was discovered by a Russian fishermen(Roman Fedortsov/X)

In a post on X, he posted a short video of the creature with the caption, “They called me a frog, a bun, and a stone with eyes. Beautiful Deep sea. Doesn't swim well. Sucker on the belly. Makes sounds/grunts. Relatives (pinagors) are more beautiful. Edible.”

Fedortsov identified the blob as a smooth lumpfish, a species of marine ray-finned fish that grows to over a foot long and resides in the depths. This species is found in the northern Pacific Ocean.

Fedortsov is well-known for documenting the sea creatures he encounters while trawling, and has a large audience of 6 lakh followers.

Some of his other finds include the skull of a walrus, a toothed wolffish and an anglerfish (monkfish).

The creature caused people in the comment sections to make several comparisons to characters from popular media, including “Megamind” and “X-men”, while several pointed out that the fish looked like an “alien” coming to invade Earth.

“That is 100% an alien,” wrote one Instagram user, while another wrote, “That’s the pet of aliens living underwater.”

“Kill it and burn it and don't catch another one of those again!” one user said. One user simply said, “Yeah, aliens are real.”

Another user asked if the fish was caught in Chernobyl, causing it to look deformed. The fish's bloated body was not due to any deformity, however, but was the result of rapid pressurization changes as it came to the surface from the deep sea.