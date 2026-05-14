JD Vance's ‘dead people’ vote Democrat remark sparks backlash; VP accused of reviving MAGA conspiracy

US Vice President JD Vance has come under fire after suggesting that “dead people vote Democrat,” reviving conspiracy theories surrounding voter fraud that have repeatedly been disputed by investigations and research reports.

US Vice President JD Vance speaks about the Trump administration's effort to combat fraud, in Bangor, Maine.(REUTERS)

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Vance made the remarks during a visit to Maine on Thursday, where he talked about the Trump administration’s efforts to tackle alleged election fraud ahead of the state’s upcoming primary races, according to The Mirror US. His appearance was reportedly focused on fraud-fighting efforts rather than the economic messaging he has emphasized in previous campaign-style events.

The comments sparked backlash online, with critics accusing the vice president of promoting long-debunked narratives linked to the 2020 presidential election.

“This is why MAGA believes these conspiracy theories, because their leadership keeps feeding them,” one user wrote on X.

Also Read: Pentagon's picture of Iran war a 'rosy one'? JD Vance concerned Trump not getting full brief: Report

Claims tied to 2020 election have been challenged

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{{^usCountry}} The remarks echo allegations repeatedly pushed by President Donald Trump and several Republican allies after the 2020 election. Trump had claimed that thousands of ballots were cast in the names of deceased voters in Georgia, a key swing state he narrowly lost. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The remarks echo allegations repeatedly pushed by President Donald Trump and several Republican allies after the 2020 election. Trump had claimed that thousands of ballots were cast in the names of deceased voters in Georgia, a key swing state he narrowly lost. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} However, investigations, audits, and court reviews conducted after the election failed to uncover evidence of widespread voter fraud capable of altering the outcome. A 2023 research report referenced by The Mirror US also contradicted claims that systemic fraud cost Trump the presidency. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, investigations, audits, and court reviews conducted after the election failed to uncover evidence of widespread voter fraud capable of altering the outcome. A 2023 research report referenced by The Mirror US also contradicted claims that systemic fraud cost Trump the presidency. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Despite that, Republican leaders have continued raising concerns over election integrity, including allegations involving noncitizen voting and fraudulent voter registrations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Despite that, Republican leaders have continued raising concerns over election integrity, including allegations involving noncitizen voting and fraudulent voter registrations. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Why was JD Vance evacuated before Trump during WHCD shooting? POTUS explains what happened, ‘I wanted to see…’ Maine stop comes amid high-stakes political races {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Why was JD Vance evacuated before Trump during WHCD shooting? POTUS explains what happened, ‘I wanted to see…’ Maine stop comes amid high-stakes political races {{/usCountry}}

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Vance’s visit comes as Maine voters prepare for the June 9 primary elections, where candidates for governor, the US Senate, and the House of Representatives will be selected.

The trip also followed comments by Mehmet Oz, who earlier this year called for corrective action over alleged fraud in Maine’s government health programs.

Democratic Governor Janet Mills reportedly dismissed those accusations as a “political attack.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prakriti Deb ...Read More Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently. Read Less

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