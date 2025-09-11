JD Vance's emotional note for ‘true friend’ Charlie Kirk: 'God had other plans’

US Vice-President JD Vance on Wednesday (local time) paid a moving tribute to conservative activist Charlie Kirk, who was shot dead at an event at Utah Valley University, recalling his personal bond with the Turning Point USA co-founder and calling him a man of ideas, faith, and friendship. Charlie Kirk introduces US Vice President-elect JD Vance on stage during the Turning Point USA Inaugural-Eve Ball at the Salamander Hotel on January 19, 2025, in Washington, DC. (AFP)

US Vice-President JD Vance on Wednesday (local time) paid a moving tribute to conservative activist Charlie Kirk, who was fatally shot at an event at Utah Valley University, recalling his personal bond with the Turning Point USA co-founder and calling him a man of ideas, faith, and friendship.

In a lengthy note on X, JD Vance recounted how his friendship with Kirk began in 2017, when Kirk messaged him after a TV appearance. “That moment of kindness began a friendship that lasted until today,” Vance wrote.

Vance said Charlie Kirk played a crucial role in his political journey, from encouraging him to run for the Senate to connecting him with key figures, including Donald Trump Jr. “Long before I ever committed… Charlie had me speak to his donors at a TPUSA event… He did it because we were friends, and because he was a good man,” Vance said.

The US vice president also credited Kirk with supporting him through the pressures of public life, particularly after being named Trump’s running mate.

“Charlie was constantly calling and texting, checking on our family and offering guidance and prayers,” Vance recalled, adding that many of his most successful campaign events were organized by TPUSA.

Vance also highlighted Kirk’s deep Christian faith, his openness to debate, and his role as a family man. “Charlie genuinely believed in and loved Jesus Christ… He was so proud of Erika and the two kids,” he said.

Calling him a “true friend” who was trusted across political circles, Vance said Kirk’s ability to convene people and shape debates left a lasting impact on the conservative movement. “So much of the success we've had in this administration traces directly to Charlie's ability to organize and convene,” he noted.

Vance said he learned of Kirk’s shooting during a West Wing meeting, as messages of prayers began flooding a group chat. “God didn't answer those prayers, and that's OK. He had other plans,” he wrote.

“You ran a good race, my friend. We've got it from here,” Vance concluded.

What we know so far:

Kirk was a top podcaster, culture warrior and ally of President Donald Trump. He led an effort to remake the GOP’s get-out-the-vote effort in the 2024 election based on the theory that there were thousands of Trump supporters who rarely vote but could be persuaded to vote.

His killing is the latest example of political violence in the US spanning a range of political ideologies and affecting both major political parties.

Kirk was speaking at a debate hosted by Turning Point USA at Utah Valley University when authorities said the shooter fired from a roof.

Videos posted to social media show Kirk speaking into a handheld microphone while sitting under a white tent. A single shot rings out, and Kirk reaches up with his right hand as blood gushes from the left side of his neck.

Utah Valley is the state's largest public university with an enrollment of 47,000. It's about 64 kilometres south of the state capital of Salt Lake City.

The shooter targeted one person, said Beau Mason, the commissioner of the state Department of Public Safety. Utah governor Spencer Cox called the killing a “political assassination".

(With inputs from agencies)