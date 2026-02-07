Jeffrey Epstein children: Rumors of ‘secret child’ surface after new files released; ‘No surprises’

Newly released US Justice Department files have fueled speculation that convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein may have secretly fathered children. These have been compounded by allegations from a former teenage victim who claims her baby was taken from her shortly after birth. Jeffrey Epstein died in August 2019 and as per official records did not sire any kids. (X/@DonaldBKipkorir)

The claims are contained within a release of roughly three million documents made public this week. Buried among the records are references suggesting Epstein may have fathered children, though none of the allegations have been independently verified.

Diary alleges baby taken after birth One of the most serious claims comes from a diary entry written by an Epstein victim who says she gave birth to a baby girl around 2002, when she was approximately 16 or 17 years old, reported The Times.

The diary includes a pregnancy scan dated at 20 weeks’ gestation.

According to the diary, the child was taken from her roughly ten minutes after birth. The woman alleges the removal was supervised by Epstein’s former girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell.

Also Read: Did Jeffrey Epstein really eat babies? What fact-checkers say about cannibalism and ritual sacrifice

“She was born, I heard her cries!” the woman wrote. “I saw this tiny head and body in between the doctor’s hands. Ghislaine said she was beautiful. Where is she?”

The diary also details the woman’s distress, alleging Epstein pressured her by invoking genetics and what he referred to as a “superior gene pool,” language consistent with Epstein’s previously reported fixation on eugenics-linked ideas.

Legal filings and limits to verification The diary was shared by the woman’s lawyers at Wigdor LLP with federal prosecutors investigating Epstein and Maxwell, according to The Times. In 2023, the woman filed a civil lawsuit under the pseudonym Jane Doe against Epstein associate Leon Black, alleging rape at Epstein’s home.

Black has denied the allegations, and the case remains ongoing.

The Times confirmed the woman’s identity but chose not to publish her name. The publication said it could not independently verify her claims or determine what happened to the alleged child.

There has never been public confirmation that Epstein had children, and no offspring were listed in a will he drafted before his death in a New York jail in 2019.

Social media reactions The document release sparked widespread reaction on X and Facebook.

Also Read: Trump's big claim about newly released Epstein files, ‘Not only does it absolve me…’

“No surprises, there” one Facebook comment read.

Other users questioned what happened to Epstein’s wealth and properties, while some speculated about the identities of potential children.

Epstein had previously told scientists he wanted to spread his DNA through a so-called “baby ranch,” a plan reported by The New York Times in 2019. There is no evidence that idea was ever carried out.