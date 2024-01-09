Jeffrey Epstein list: Bill Clinton and Gov. Gavin Newsom's luxurious Mexican vacation raises eyebrows

As former President Bill Clinton faced renewed scrutiny over his ties to the late notorious paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, he was seen enjoying a vacation with California Gov. Gavin Newsom and his wife Jennifer Siebel Newsom at a lavish resort in Mexico last week. Bill Clinton and Gov. Newsom's Mexican resort rendezvous spark questions(Reuters)

Photos revealed by The New York Post show the 42nd President and the Golden State governor riding in a golf cart together at the Four Seasons Resort in Tamarindo, Mexico on Friday.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Clinton wore a colourful shirt, blue shorts and a Panama hat, while Newsom and his wife dressed in dark attire and caps.

ALSO READ| Not Bill Clinton, Jeffrey Epstein tried to snap the nib of Vanity Fair

Where is Hillary Clinton?

The outlet didn't confirm if Hillary Clinton, the former secretary of state and presidential nominee, joined them at the upscale resort.

Report suggest, Clinton stayed in a secluded villa that was accessible only by a private path, and the US Secret Service ensured that no other guests could approach it.

Before his resort getaway, Clinton visited San Miguel de Allende, a small city in central Mexico, two days earlier.

‘Bill Clinton walks calmly’

The city’s mayor, Mauricio Trejo Pureco, praised Clinton’s visit on social media.

“Even Bill Clinton walks calmly and safely through the streets of San Miguel de Allende, enjoying its unique beauty and kindness of the people of San Miguel de Allende,” he posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Clinton’s vacation coincided with the release of court documents related to Epstein, the notorious sex offender who died in jail in 2019. Clinton was not accused of any wrongdoing or illegal activity in the documents.

However, one of the documents contained a 2016 testimony from Johanna Sjoberg, an Epstein victim, who claimed that Epstein said Clinton “likes them young” — referring to his taste in women.

ALSO READ| Jeffrey Epstein list: Fourth batch names Virgin founder Richard Branson, Donald Trump's sex tapes

Another document revealed that Virginia Giuffre, another Epstein victim, tried to get Clinton to testify in her 2015 lawsuit against Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s alleged accomplice who is currently serving a 20-year sentence for her involvement in the sex trafficking ring.

Clinton has acknowledged that he flew on Epstein’s private jet several times, but he has vehemently denied any knowledge of Epstein’s heinous crimes.

Clinton and Newsom have been on good terms for a long time. Newsom congratulated Clinton on his 70th birthday in 2016, expressing his gratitude for his leadership and friendship.

Newsom also spoke at a Clinton Global Initiative 2022 event that focused on addressing climate change.