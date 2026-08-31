Jenny Lupton death: Southwest Airlines flight attendant's nephew reveals unusual circumstances, ‘Her bed was untouched’

Southwest Airlines flight attendant Jenny Lupton’s family has opened up after her tragic death, revealing important details of the investigation and her life. Jenny, 50, was found dead at a hotel in Waikiki on August 20. Hawaiian authorities told her family that she died from an apparent fall.

Jenny Lupton death: Southwest Airlines flight attendant's nephew reveals unusual circumstances (GoFundMe)

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The Honolulu Police Department’s investigation is underway. A local medical examiner said her official cause and manner of death have yet to be determined.

In a conversation with HindustanTimes.com, Jenny’s nephew, Samuel Lupton, described her as a “very friendly person” who knew “exactly how to make anyone laugh or smile.”

“She was everyone’s friend. She traveled the world and was always up for an adventure,” Samuel said.

“When I was younger, my siblings and I would often see Southwest airplanes in the sky and we would get excited because we could see ‘Jenny’s plane’,” he recalled.

How Jenny Lupton’s family learned about the tragedy

Samuel revealed that Jenny’s sister, Tresa Lupton, was called by the medical examiner in Honolulu and informed about her death.

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{{^usCountry}} “I was in shock when I found out,” said Samuel. “At the time, I was at work. The news broke my heart, as did it for all of Jenny’s singles, nieces, and nephews. We miss her every day.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I was in shock when I found out,” said Samuel. “At the time, I was at work. The news broke my heart, as did it for all of Jenny’s singles, nieces, and nephews. We miss her every day.” {{/usCountry}}

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Jenny Lupton

Amid speculations that Jenny may have died by suicide, Samuel stressed that the family had no reason to think that she would harm herself.

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“Her 15-year old-boy was her world,” he said.

Also Read | Who was Jenny Lupton and what happened to her? Oklahoma Southwest flight attendant found dead in Hawaii

However, Samuel did acknowledge that the circumstances are “unusual.”

“Jenny was well known and loved by many. We also don’t know anyone who would want to harm her. That said, she’s not from Honolulu. Without any evidence, any conclusion about Jenny’s death is speculation,” he said.

“From what we currently understand, her hotel bed was essentially untouched. Her death occurred at 5:00 am in Honolulu. At this point she had gone without sleep for 24+ hours. Many questions remain surrounding her death,” he added.

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Samuel said that before her death, Jenny had been dancing with a friend at local bars.

“She had even gotten a hibiscus tattoo that very night that she had always wanted. She texted Tresa about the tattoo and expressed her excitement to return to Oklahoma to fill in the tattoo with color. Hours later, she was dead,” he said.

‘Jenny loved her job’

Samuel said Jenny was fond of her job as it “gave her the freedom to meet people all around the world.”

“Jenny loved her job,” he said. “It suited her well as she was a very social person.”

Samuel said that authorities told Jenny’s family that she fell from the 24th floor of a hotel in Honolulu.

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Also Read | Jenny Lupton family and son: ‘Foul play’ suspected in Oklahoma Southwest flight attendant's death in Hawaii

“She was found at roughly 5:30 am. She landed in a waste bin. Her phone was found on the floor of the balcony,” he said

He added that as authorities learn more about Jenny’s case, the family is “hoping to gain access to critical evidence like camera footage and key-card access devices.”

Jenny Lupton

Samuel thanked law enforcement for their ongoing effort.

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“Our Oklahoma AG, Gentner Drummond has been in close contact with the Hawaii AG and with the Lupton family and that we appreciate all he’s done to help us,” he said.

Amid the investigation, a Facebook page titled ‘Memories of Jenny Lupton’ has been set up, where her friends, family and loved ones have been writing about their experiences with her.

“Jenny was an incredible person and the world isn’t the same without her,” Samuel said.

A GoFundMe has been launched to help Jenny's family in the aftermath of the tragedy.