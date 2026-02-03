Jerry and Jessica Seinfeld named in Epstein files? Ghislaine Maxwell's alleged email goes viral
An alleged Ghislaine Maxwell email asking Epstein to invite Jerry and Jessica Seinfeld to his island went viral, though its authenticity remains unverified.
An email linking Seinfeld creator Jerry Seinfeld and his wife to Jeffrey Epstein has gone viral on social media. In the alleged email from Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's partner and co-accused seeks permission from him about inviting Jerry and Jessica Seinfeld to "the island for lemonade."
The email was shared as a screenshot in the Seinfeld community on Reddit and has since gone viral. Ht.com could verify the authenticity of the email and if it actually exists in the DOJ files released earlier this week. Notably, a date of when the email was sent also does not appear in the viral screenshot.
In the purported email, Ghislaine Maxwell writes to Epstein: "Also, Jerry and Jessica Seinfeld are going to be sailing around St T 26/27- can I organise for them to come to the island for lemonade..." Jeffrey Epstein replies: “Yes.”
Here's the email screenshot going viral on Reddit:
The newly released documents are the most expansive data set on the Epstein probe released by the Department of Justice, to date. It contains more than 3 million pages of information on the FBI and DOJ's probe into Epstein, Maxwell and their associates.
Jerry Seinfeld Appears On An Invite List
Though the Ghislaine Maxwell email remain unverified, an email from Peggy Siegel directly to Jeffrey Epstein, naming A-list celebrities such as Clive Davis, Katie Couric, George Stephanopoulos, Jerry Seinfeld, and others for a dinner in 2012 has also surfaced.
However, there is no proof that Jerry Seinfeld accepted the invitation or attended the dinner. Here's the list from the DOJ docs shared by a X user:
Ghislaine Maxwell is currently serving her 20-year federal prison sentence at the minimum-security Federal Prison Camp in Bryan, Texas.
