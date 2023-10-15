Jewish student's dormitory door ‘set on fire’ at Drexel University in the US amid ongoing Israel-Hamas war

A major section of the world has condemned Hamas' terrorist attack on Israel and are supporting the ongoing military operation by Israel. But some vested interests and people have sided with Hamas and put the blame on Israel for the current situation with Palestinians. Amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, there have been reports of attack on Israelis in USA.

Drexel University(Drexel University Website)

In a startling incident, a Jewish student's dorm door was allegedly set on fire in Drexel University on Tuesday night. As per reports, the incident happened at Race Hall at 3300 Race Street in University City.

"The fire was quickly extinguished. Philadelphia Fire Department responded, and it was determined that decorations on a residence hall door had been intentionally set on fire," an alert about the incident stated.

The University's president John Fry highlighted the incident in a complaint letter to the college community.

“Unfortunately, we were made aware of a distressing situation that included destruction inside one of our residence halls. Thankfully, no one was injured. We are investigating to determine if bias, discrimination, or hate, which we do not tolerate at Drexel, was the motivation behind this incident. The investigation into this incident is ongoing, and we will update the community once it has concluded,” wrote Fry in the letter.

Meanwhile, Israel has continued his offensive against the Hamas terrorists in Gaza who massacred the nation's innocent civilians in an unprovoked attack during a Jewish holiday on October 7. Israeli Defence Forces(IDF) are retaliating with full force in a bid to prevent any major terrorist activity by Hamas in upcoming 50 years, as per the commitment made by Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

IDF have asked civilians residing in Gaza to evacuate as the Israeli forces are expected to start a military operation through its land army against Hamas' terror network.

