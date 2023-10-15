Two transwoman contestants to feature in Miss Universe 2023 for first time

Miss Universe 2023 will feature at least two transwoman contestants for the first time in history. At the 72nd Miss Universe competition, transwomen Marina Machete( Miss Portugal) and Rikkie Kollé( Miss Netherlands) will be competing alongside other contestants to win the crown. Transwoman Marina Machete( Miss Portugal) (Instagram/ @missportugaloficial)

If either of Machete or Kolle win, they will create history by becoming the first transwoman contestant to wear the Miss Universe crown.

Machete has highlighted the issues faced in her life a transgender and how her family has stood by her.

“As a trans woman I’ve been through many obstacles along the way, but fortunately, and especially with my family, love proved to be stronger than ignorance,” Machete said a video posted on Portuguese pageant’s YouTube channel.

Before becoming Miss Netherlands, Kollé had highlighted the struggles she faced as a transgender in her life.

“Miss Universe asked us to describe ourselves in one word .The word I’m choosing is ‘victory,’ because as a little boy I conquered all the things that came through my path — and look at me now, standing here as a strong, empowering and confident trans woman,” Kollé had said in a video.

“Never forget that we can do this together, you’re not alone on this planet. Never stop dreaming of being your ultimate and confident YOU!. Never let someone tell you what’s good for you, because the only thing that matters is that you become the best version of yourself,” Kollé had captioned the video.

Miss Universe Organization changed its rules in 2012 to allow trans contestants to become part of the competition, as a step towards inclusivity and breaking boundaries. The organization has been evolving and brought in revolutionary changes in its rules. Unlike few years ago, divorced women, pregnant women and women with children are now allowed to contest for the crown. As per reports, the age limit criteria will be removed from 2024 to allow every adult woman in the world to compete for becoming Miss Universe.