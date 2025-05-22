Jim Irsay's locker room dance celebration surfaces after Colts owner's death: ‘What a vibe’

Jim Irsay has died, but his memories will live on forever. The Indianapolis Colts owner's ‘strange’ dance celebration has resurfaced, with several fans calling him a ‘vibe’. In the viral video, the 65-year-old can be seen grooving to Meek Mill, celebrating with Colts players after a win. Jim Irsay's locker room dance with Indianapolis Colts players is going viral(X)

The clip went viral on social media after the Colts announced that Irsay passed away in his sleep. “We are devastated to announce our beloved Owner & CEO, Jim Irsay, passed away peacefully in his sleep this afternoon. Jim's dedication and passion for the Indianapolis Colts, in addition to his generosity, commitment to the community, and most importantly, his love for his family were unsurpassed,” the team said in a statement.

While several NFL fans recalled Jim Irsay's crucial decisions to shape the Colts, some posted videos of him having fun with players. One such clip was from 2023, when Indianapolis had beaten the Carolina Panthers. The billionaire could be seen dancing in the locker room to Meek Mill's hits.

Reacting to the video, one person tweeted: “WHOLESOME: Jim Irsay dancing in the locker room to Meek Mill with his players after a win.🥹🥹🥹 Jim always loved his players and had a very special relationship with the local Indy community & fans across the world.”

“The Indianapolis Colts wouldn’t exist without this man, thanks for everything boss RIP💙” another one added on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Love him or hate him the guy is an NFL legend. RIP,” a third one said.

At the time, the Colts had snapped a three-game losing street. Irsay had said: “Y'all thought we were finished.”

Several Indianapolis players surrounded their owner as he pumped his fists out, bent over. He also waved his arms. Irsay posted the video on social media, with the caption: “Hold up, wait a minute, ya’ll thought we were finished. - Meek Mill (and also me).”