Jim Schwartz takes final call on Browns job; Todd Monken eyeing 3 replacements for new DC

Jim Schwartz news update: The Cleveland Browns are set to lose their defensive coordinator, one of the best in the league right now, after a day-long discussion about his future. NFL Network reported on Friday that Schwartz has decided to move on and will not be on the Browns' bench next year. Defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz of the Cleveland Browns is moving on (Getty Images via AFP)

As per insiders, the Browns and head coach Todd Monken tried to bring Schwartz back in the fold, but negotiations did not work out.

“#Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz is walking away, per The Insiders. The team tried to bring him back in the fold, but it wasn’t to be. One of the top coordinators is now out, as Cleveland will need to fill that important role for Todd Monken’s staff,” insider Ian Rapoport posted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

