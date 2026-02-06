Edit Profile
    Jim Schwartz takes final call on Browns job; Todd Monken eyeing 3 replacements for new DC

    Jim Schwartz news update: The Cleveland Browns are set to lose their defensive coordinator, one of the best in the league right now

    Published on: Feb 06, 2026 10:02 PM IST
    By Yash Nitish Bajaj
    Jim Schwartz news update: The Cleveland Browns are set to lose their defensive coordinator, one of the best in the league right now, after a day-long discussion about his future. NFL Network reported on Friday that Schwartz has decided to move on and will not be on the Browns' bench next year.

    Defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz of the Cleveland Browns is moving on (Getty Images via AFP)
    As per insiders, the Browns and head coach Todd Monken tried to bring Schwartz back in the fold, but negotiations did not work out.

    “#Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz is walking away, per The Insiders. The team tried to bring him back in the fold, but it wasn’t to be. One of the top coordinators is now out, as Cleveland will need to fill that important role for Todd Monken’s staff,” insider Ian Rapoport posted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

    3 Jim Schwartz replacements for Todd Monken, Cleveland Browns to target

    Brandon Lynch

    Jason Tarver

    Ephraim Banda

      Yash Nitish Bajaj

      Yash Bajaj is a part of the US team at Hindustan Times. With over four years of experience covering the US, he has developed passion for American football, NBA and other non-cricket sports. In free time, you will find Yash toying with AI tools, watching movies and discussing conspiracy theories.Read More

