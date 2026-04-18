Rep. Jimmy Gomez wife and son: Eric Swalwell’s ‘Cool Kids Clique’ member accused of kissing young staffer

Representative Jimmy Gomez, a married member of Eric Swalwell’s “Cool Kids Clique,” was seen discreetly kissing a significantly younger congressional aide during the summer of 2023, sources told The NY Post.

Rep. Jimmy Gomez's alleged kiss with a younger aide has sparked discussions about the ethics of married lawmakers in Congress. (Getty Images via AFP)

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Former Representative Swalwell recently gained attention for his off-floor activities. Swalwell (D-Calif.) became associated with Gomez, a fellow Democrat from California, and Senator Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.) while all three were still serving in the House, the insiders told The Post.

The trio is known for their social interactions and drinking.

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Bombshell allegations against Gomez

While Gallego encountered inquiries regarding his knowledge after a minimum of five women accused Swalwell of sexual assault and harassment, people engaged in Democratic politics informed The Post that the less prominent Gomez, 51, deserves greater examination.

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{{^usCountry}} “This behavior of open philandering by married male members of Congress is pervasive and long overdue to be addressed,” an insider told The Post. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “This behavior of open philandering by married male members of Congress is pervasive and long overdue to be addressed,” an insider told The Post. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “Regardless [of whether] it is a staff member of their own or another congressman, there is a massive power dynamic that fosters a culture of abuse. You have these married male congressmen openly cheating on their wives with female staffers — how is that not grounds for expulsion?” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Regardless [of whether] it is a staff member of their own or another congressman, there is a massive power dynamic that fosters a culture of abuse. You have these married male congressmen openly cheating on their wives with female staffers — how is that not grounds for expulsion?” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The incident that occurred in 2023 involved Gomez engaging in intimate behavior with an aide to another House Democrat outside a backyard gathering hosted by Swalwell to mark the beginning of the August congressional recess. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The incident that occurred in 2023 involved Gomez engaging in intimate behavior with an aide to another House Democrat outside a backyard gathering hosted by Swalwell to mark the beginning of the August congressional recess. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A second source, who was awaiting an Uber, remembered that "someone pointed it out and it took me a second to recognize who it was." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A second source, who was awaiting an Uber, remembered that "someone pointed it out and it took me a second to recognize who it was." {{/usCountry}}

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This insider further stated that he found Gomez's conduct concerning because "he was married," although congressional ethics guidelines typically do not prohibit consensual relationships between Congress members and staff they do not oversee.

The congressional employee was not part of Gomez's staff.

Jimmy Gomez's spokesperson gives clarification

A spokesperson for Gomez stated that the reports were “not true” and that the intimate encounter did not take place.

Meanwhile, the woman who was allegedly involved in the kissing scene has refuted to offer any remarks.

Gomez has separated himself from Swalwell, who has stepped down as co-chair of his California gubernatorial campaign after the first sexual misconduct allegations surfaced on April 10. Gomez described the allegations as "shocking" and "the ugliest and most serious accusations imaginable."

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Swalwell, who represented a district just north of Silicon Valley, exited the California governor's race late on Sunday and stepped down from Congress on Tuesday.

Jimmy Gomez family: All we know about his wife and son

Gomez is wed to Mary, who serves as an aide to Eric Garcetti, the former mayor of Los Angeles and ex-United States Ambassador to India. The couple resides in the Eagle Rock area of Los Angeles. They are parents to one son named Hodge.

Before his election to Congress in June 2017, Congressman Gomez spent four and a half years in the California State Assembly, where he held the position of Chair of the Assembly Appropriations Committee. During his time in the Assembly, Congressman Gomez established himself as a recognized national advocate for paid family leave and addressing climate change.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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