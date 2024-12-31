JK Rowling says ‘trans kids’ do not exist, asserts children are never ‘born in wrong body’

JK Rowling has once again spoken out against the transgender community. Taking to social media Sunday, the Harry Potter crooner denied the existence of “trans kids,” arguing that children can never be “born in the wrong body.” The 59-year-old's scathing remark came in response to a critic who blasted her controversial views on transgenders as “hurtful” and “unnecessary.” (FILES) In this file photo taken on March 29, 2022 British writer JK Rowling poses on the red carpet after arriving to attend the World Premiere of the film "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore" in London. - The first Harry Potter television series is set to be made, with author JK Rowling acting as an executive producer, Warner Bros. Discovery announced on April 12, 2023. (Photo by Tolga Akmen / AFP)(AFP)

JK Rowling says ‘trans kids’ do not exist in controversial tweet

“There are no trans kids,” Rowling wrote on X, formerly Twitter, adding, “No child is 'born in the wrong body'.” She went on to turn the critic's remark against them, saying, “There are only adults like you, prepared to sacrifice the health of minors to bolster your belief in an ideology that will end up wreaking more harm than lobotomies and false memory syndrome combined.”

The British author shared the tweet along with a screenshot of her critic's message that read, “I wish you would use your immense power for good. Your hateful focus on trans kids is hurtful and unnecessary.” Further, in the comments, Rowling argued that parents are not always the problem in “convincing” kids they are trans.

“Kids are watching TikTok videos of surgeons selling the idea that bodies can be modified like Lego,” Rowling said, adding that “schools affirm kids’ trans identities behind parents’ backs.” “A certain kids’ charity in the UK sent out breast binders to pubescent girls without parental consent,” she went on.

Rowling continued to say, “Many parents are struggling to protect kids from a Zeitgeist telling them that anxieties about puberty, sexuality and growing up can be fixed by lifelong reliance on Big Pharma and by doctors who make Frankenstein look ethical.”