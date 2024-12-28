Jameela Jamil rips Hollywood amid ‘era of Ozempic heroin chic’ after eating disorder battle

English actress Jameela Jamil tore into Hollywood amid the growing use of weight loss drugs. The Good Place actress, who battled with anorexia in the past, took to social media Thursday to blast the “era of Ozempic heroin chic.” She shared a video of herself in a black swimsuit, enjoying food while dancing in water. Jameela Jamil poses for photographers upon arrival at the Glamour Women of the Year awards on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, in London. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)(Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

Jameela Jamil tears into Hollywood for promoting Ozempic culture

“May I have the strength through this era of Ozempic heroin chic, in my industry to keep up this good work I did on my brain throughout 2025,” the 38-year-old actress wrote over the video shared on Instagram. “I would rather leave this industry than get dragged back,” she added.

The scathing post also included a photo of herself “pretending to eat a chocolate” at the “height” of her “anorexia” battle. “Pretending to be happy. Pretending not to be on the verge of fainting,” Jamil added. In the throwback picture, the Love at First Sight star can be seen hesitatingly smiling while holding what appeared to be chocolate in her hand.

Jamil questioned, “What are we teaching the kids?” referring to the toxic body-shaming culture driven by weight loss drugs. “The amount of people in my industry just taking it to go from slim to super skinny, to finally achieve the obedient waif physique to fit the obedient sample sizes.... has been hard to watch,” she remarked.

“Especially for those of us who have fought off eating disorders. Who are they really doing it for?” the Poker Face actress went on. “I plan on sitting out this cycle. Curves will come back. They always do. Then they will go away again. Then come back. I'm not playing with my brain, my heart, my bone density, or my metabolism for a trend. You can't be left behind in a LOOP,” she added.