Friday, Oct 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
29 kg woman battling anorexia was asked for ‘diet tips’ by nurses shortly before she died

HT Trending Desk
Oct 25, 2024 05:25 PM IST

Jennifer Michelle Matters, suffering from severe anorexia, was asked by nurses about her 'secret to being skinny' shortly before she took her own life.

Jennifer Michelle Matters, a 22-year-old battling severe anorexia, was asked an insensitive question by nurses during her treatment over three years ago. After a two-year struggle with anorexia nervosa, a serious eating disorder, the young woman took her own life in May 2021. Shortly before she died, the nurses allegedly asked her about the “secret to being skinny”. Over two years, the nursing graduate who was pursuing her higher studies in Adelaide, Australia, fought hard against this illness, but it took a toll on her health. At her lowest point, she weighed just 65 lbs.

The woman in Australia was battling anorexia nervosa.(Representational image)
The woman in Australia was battling anorexia nervosa.(Representational image)

According to Jennifer's father, the hospital staff often lacked empathy, asking her for diet tips and complimenting her on her thinness.

Jennifer often shared with her parents how tired she was from fighting her condition. After enduring the emotional trauma associated with her condition, Jennifer made the tragic decision to take her own life in May 2021.

Comments and questions like these can significantly impact the mental health of patients, raising serious questions about the hospital staff.

