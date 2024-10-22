Brave rescue caught on cam: Man tries to jump from 14th floor of Noida high rise, neighbours save his life

The quick actions of vigilant neighbours saved the life of a man who tried jumping from the 14th floor of a high rise building in Noida. A concerning video which has surfaced on social media shows the brave rescue of the reportedly mentally challenged man dangling from the building. The image shows neighbours saving a man who tried jumping from a Noida high rise. (Screengrab)

“Bravery and quick action saved a life today in Supertech Capetown, Sector 74, Noida. A man about to jump from... was rescued by alert residents,” X user Dr Mehak Janjua wrote while sharing the footage. Others also re-shared the video across various social media platforms. Reportedly, the incident occurred around 10:30 am.

The video begins with a harrowing scene: a man precariously clinging to a balcony railing. As onlookers watch in horror, another man rushes to his aid, extending a helping hand. Soon, a third person joins the effort, and together, the neighbours prevent the man from taking his own life, eventually pulling him to safety.

According to IndiaTvNews, the man was staying away from his family, who were unaware of his whereabouts until the incident. After the rescue, police were informed who reached the site and later handed over the man to his family.

Reportedly, the man has been struggling with mental health issues and is also undergoing treatment. As per his family, he has a long-term mental illness.

Death of domestic help

Just a day earlier, harrowing footage of an 18-year-old domestic help falling from a high-rise building in Noida Sector 134 shocked people.

Allegedly, she fell to her death, with police suspecting that it was an incident of suicide. However, her family claimed foul play. Following this, her employer was booked for murder charges.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290)