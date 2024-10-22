Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Oct 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Brave rescue caught on cam: Man tries to jump from 14th floor of Noida high rise, neighbours save his life

ByTrisha Sengupta
Oct 22, 2024 08:43 AM IST

Reportedly, the man who tried jumping from a Noida high rise and was saved by his neighbours is mentally challenged.

The quick actions of vigilant neighbours saved the life of a man who tried jumping from the 14th floor of a high rise building in Noida. A concerning video which has surfaced on social media shows the brave rescue of the reportedly mentally challenged man dangling from the building.

The image shows neighbours saving a man who tried jumping from a Noida high rise. (Screengrab)
The image shows neighbours saving a man who tried jumping from a Noida high rise. (Screengrab)

“Bravery and quick action saved a life today in Supertech Capetown, Sector 74, Noida. A man about to jump from... was rescued by alert residents,” X user Dr Mehak Janjua wrote while sharing the footage. Others also re-shared the video across various social media platforms. Reportedly, the incident occurred around 10:30 am.

Also Read: Delhi man whose girlfriend cut her wrist dies after taking ‘one last look’ at lover. She survives

The video begins with a harrowing scene: a man precariously clinging to a balcony railing. As onlookers watch in horror, another man rushes to his aid, extending a helping hand. Soon, a third person joins the effort, and together, the neighbours prevent the man from taking his own life, eventually pulling him to safety.

According to IndiaTvNews, the man was staying away from his family, who were unaware of his whereabouts until the incident. After the rescue, police were informed who reached the site and later handed over the man to his family.

Also Read: Save a life! Read these signs for suicide prevention

Reportedly, the man has been struggling with mental health issues and is also undergoing treatment. As per his family, he has a long-term mental illness.

Death of domestic help

Just a day earlier, harrowing footage of an 18-year-old domestic help falling from a high-rise building in Noida Sector 134 shocked people.

Allegedly, she fell to her death, with police suspecting that it was an incident of suicide. However, her family claimed foul play. Following this, her employer was booked for murder charges.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290)

Get Latest Updates on...
See more
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //