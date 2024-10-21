Noida: 18-yr-old domestic help ‘falls’ to death from high rise, employer booked for murder

Noida: An 18-year-old domestic help allegedly fell to her death from a high-rise in Noida’s Sector 134 on Saturday, with the police suspecting it to be prima-facie an incident of suicide. But following her family’s overnight protest claiming a foul play, her employer was booked for murder charges on Sunday. Though prima facie police are suspecting it to be a case of suicide, till Sunday police were yet to ascertain a possible reason behind the extreme step. (Representational image)

The deceased was identified as Swati (single name), a resident of Nagli area near Sector 135, said police, adding that the woman had been working as a house help at a home in JP Kosmos society in Sector 134 since June.

“On Saturday around 12pm, the woman fell to death from the high-rise society. A police team rushed to the spot and later sent the body for a post-mortem. During the investigation, a CCTV footage was accessed that showed she was falling from above the 14th floor. She worked on the 11th floor located flat of the 16-storey building.The camera, however, covered the building up to the 14th floor. She might have fallen from the terrace,” a senior police officer said.

Prima facie police are suspecting it to be a case of suicide. But till Sunday police were yet to ascertain a possible reason behind the extreme step.

After the news of death reached her family and neighbours, they protested outside the society. “The family alleged that her employer pushed her. Based on the allegations, a case under Section 103 (murder) of BNS was registered against the unidentified suspect of flat number 1105 at Expressway police station on Sunday,” said Savya Goel, assistant commissioner of police, adding that the owner, who works at a private firm, resides with his wife and an infant.

On Sunday, the deceased’s post-mortem was conducted in the presence of heavy police force.