Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Oct 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Delhi man whose girlfriend cut her wrist dies after taking ‘one last look’ at lover. She survives

ByTrisha Sengupta
Oct 20, 2024 10:03 AM IST

Reportedly, the woman recorded a WhatsApp video of her cutting her wrist and sent it to her lover, the Delhi man. He took her to the hospital.

In a sad incident, a Delhi man lost his life, overwhelmed by the sight of blood, after taking his lover to hospital who had reportedly cut her wrist. The incident happened in Jagatpuri. Reportedly, the woman sent a video to the man after slashing her wrist. He immediately rushed her to the hospital, where she received medical treatment and survived. However, the man died from a cardiac arrest.

The Delhi man died at the hospital where his lover was treated for cutting her wrist (Representative image). (Pexels)
The Delhi man died at the hospital where his lover was treated for cutting her wrist (Representative image). (Pexels)

How did they meet?

According to The Times of India (TOI), the couple met online about a year ago. After regular interactions, they fell in love and decided to date. However, they often had fights about various issues, including the reluctance of the man, Arjun, to find a job and his habit of frequent partying. Reportedly, the woman was studying law and was serious about having a career in her chosen field.

Also Read: TikTok star, who married herself in viral video, dies by suicide: 'I urgently need to...'

What happened on the fateful day?

On Friday, the couple had one of their fights, reported TOI. She also fought with one of Arjun’s relatives and went home. Around 11:30 pm, she slit her wrist and recorded the act, sending it to Arjun on WhatsApp.

Shocked by the video, Arjun immediately contacted the woman’s mother and eventually rushed to her aid. He took her to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital around 2.45am. Upon reaching the medical facility, he explained what happened to a nurse; however, soon after, he took a look at his girlfriend and collapsed.

Also Read: 30-year-old woman collapses at work, dies after manager denies her sick leave request

Doctors tried resuscitating him while treating his girlfriend for the wound. Though they managed to stop the bleeding and save the girl, the man died of cardiac arrest. Reportedly, his last words were, “Save her... she will die…”

Arjun’s body was handed over to his family after an autopsy. The girl has yet to give a formal statement. Reportedly, she is recuperating and will survive. According to the doctors, she is undergoing counselling.

Get Latest Updates on...
See more
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On