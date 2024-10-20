Delhi man whose girlfriend cut her wrist dies after taking ‘one last look’ at lover. She survives

In a sad incident, a Delhi man lost his life, overwhelmed by the sight of blood, after taking his lover to hospital who had reportedly cut her wrist. The incident happened in Jagatpuri. Reportedly, the woman sent a video to the man after slashing her wrist. He immediately rushed her to the hospital, where she received medical treatment and survived. However, the man died from a cardiac arrest. The Delhi man died at the hospital where his lover was treated for cutting her wrist (Representative image). (Pexels)

How did they meet?

According to The Times of India (TOI), the couple met online about a year ago. After regular interactions, they fell in love and decided to date. However, they often had fights about various issues, including the reluctance of the man, Arjun, to find a job and his habit of frequent partying. Reportedly, the woman was studying law and was serious about having a career in her chosen field.

What happened on the fateful day?

On Friday, the couple had one of their fights, reported TOI. She also fought with one of Arjun’s relatives and went home. Around 11:30 pm, she slit her wrist and recorded the act, sending it to Arjun on WhatsApp.

Shocked by the video, Arjun immediately contacted the woman’s mother and eventually rushed to her aid. He took her to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital around 2.45am. Upon reaching the medical facility, he explained what happened to a nurse; however, soon after, he took a look at his girlfriend and collapsed.

Doctors tried resuscitating him while treating his girlfriend for the wound. Though they managed to stop the bleeding and save the girl, the man died of cardiac arrest. Reportedly, his last words were, “Save her... she will die…”

Arjun’s body was handed over to his family after an autopsy. The girl has yet to give a formal statement. Reportedly, she is recuperating and will survive. According to the doctors, she is undergoing counselling.