30-year-old woman collapses at work, dies after manager denies her sick leave request

A 30-year-old factory worker collapsed and died a day after her manager refused her sick leave request. The shocking incident was reported from Thailand at a time of growing discussions on work-life balance across the world. A 30-year-old woman in Thailand died after her manager allegedly refused her sick leave request(Unsplash)

According to the Bangkok Post, the 30-year-old woman was an employee of an electronics plant in the Samut Prakan province of Thailand. Identified only as May, she had taken sick leave with a medical certificate from September 5 to 9 after being diagnosed with an inflamed large intestine.

May spent four days at the hospital while receiving treatment for her condition. After being discharged, she took two more days of sick leave as she was not feeling better.

On the evening of September 12, May asked her manager for another day of sick leave, saying her condition had deteriorated further. Her manager informed her that she would have to come to work and submit another medical certificate since she had already taken so many days of sick leave.

Worried about losing her job, May showed up to work on September 13. However, she collapsed after working for just 20 minutes, claims a friend of hers.

May was immediately rushed to the hospital and had an emergency surgery. Unfortunately, she died from necrotising enterocolitis the following day.

Company ‘devastated by loss’

May’s employer, Delta Electronics Thailand, shared a statement on her death on September 17.

The company said it was “devastated” by the loss of their employee and would launch an investigation into the incident.

“At Delta Electronics, our people are the foundation of our success, and we are devastated by this loss. Our priority is to provide unwavering support to the employee’s family at this trying time,” said Victor Cheng, CEO of Delta Electronics (Thailand) PCL, in a statement posted on Facebook.

“The company has launched a comprehensive investigation to establish the facts surrounding this incident. Delta Electronics remains committed to transparency and responsibility and will keep all relevant parties informed as more information becomes available,” the statement added.