Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder's daughter, 3, accidentally gives her a bloody lip

Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder's daughter accidentally gives her a bloody lip

In the video, captioned, “Christmas was bloody Wicked this year!,” Schroeder and Hartford can be seen performing a playful rendition of Cynthia Erivo's song. However, the cosy scenario immediately took a turn when the toddler enthusiastically waved the toy broom as her mother leaned towards her.

Upon seeing Schroeder's bloodied lip, her daughter became worried and asked if she was alright. To which the reality star said, “No” before jokingly asking the child if she looked like “Count Dracula.” A visibly concerned Hartford pointed at her mother's lips as she saw the blood dripping.

“Oh, no. Oh, no,” Schroeder said after realising the scared look on her daughter's face. However, the toddler told her to wait while she brought a napkin. The former Bravolebrity then turned around to face her husband, Beau Clark, and asked, “What do I look like?”

The 44-year-old immediately exclaimed, “Oh my God,” to which his wife said, “Is it really that bad?” Hartford then rushed into the room with a napkin and began dabbing Schroeder's lip to stop it from bleeding. “Did you not feel it ’cause of your fake chin?” Clark jokingly asked her, to which the television star said that while it did “hurt,” it wasn't as bad as giving birth.

As she cleaned her mother's face, Hartford repeatedly said, “I'm sorry.” Schroeder gently touched her arms and told her that it was “ok” and that “it was an accident.” The 36-year-old reality star later joked in the comment section of the video shared on Clark's Instagram handle, “Yes, that side of my chin has always been numb ever since the chin implant lol.”