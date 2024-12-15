James Kennedy domestic violence arrest: Allegations against Vanderpump Rules star ‘not just a misunderstanding'?

Earlier this week, Vanderpump Rules star James Kennedy ran into trouble with the law as he was arrested for misdemeanour domestic battery upon spouse/co-habitant. Multiple reports stated that Burbank Police officials were dispatched to a home on Tuesday night after an alleged argument broke out between the DJ and a woman, who has not been named since. The Bravo personality and his girlfriend Ally Lewber were in attendance at a holiday party hosted by Kathy Hilton the night of the arrest. Vanderpump Rules co-stars James Kennedy and Ally Lewber have been together since 2022. (Instagram)

Why was Vanderpump Rules alum James Kennedy arrested?

Although Kennedy was released after posting a $20K bail, his Burbank Police Daily Arrest Log entry, as obtained by TMZ, revealed that the alleged victim addressed the VPR star as her boyfriend. She accused the reality TV star of picking her up and throwing her to the ground.

In the aftermath of Kennedy’s arrest, his attorney released a statement via US media, including PEOPLE and TMZ, saying, “We are in the process of conducting our own investigation into the allegations levied by the Burbank (California) Police Department against James. We understand that there were no injuries and we are hoping that, after careful review, the city’s attorneys will decide not to file formal charges.”

Vanderpump Rules cast friend says charges against Kennedy are not a misunderstanding

Jamie Lynn, a friend of the VPR cast, subsequently spoke out on the 32-year-old DJ’s arrest, unveiling new details about the case on social media. According to RadarOnline.com, Lynne appears to have dispelled claims that it was all a misunderstanding. Taking to her Instagram Stories, she shared Kennedy’s arrest log entry, which highlighted that an officer found the VPR alum and the woman inside the residence.

Further detailing the aforementioned charges Kennedy was arrested on, Lynne wrote, “‘Female stated her boyfriend lifted her up and threw her to the ground.’ NOT just a misunderstanding.”

While it remains unclear if Lewber is “the woman” in this case, a source told PEOPLE that during their time at Kathy Hilton’s annual holiday party, Ally and James didn’t show much affection to each other. Another insider broke silence on Kennedy “acting so erratic, running back and forth to the bar and body-checking people along the way.” They also said, “He appeared inebriated. Spent the evening mostly alone but when he did speak to people, he appeared irritated and rude.”

James Kennedy's girlfriend, Ally Lewber, breaks silence

Ally Lewber, who has been romantically involved with Kennedy since 2022, also shared a statement on social media, thanking fans for their support. On Saturday, December 14, she wrote on her IG Stories, “Thank you to everyone who has reached out with love and support and for checking in on me. I'm okay and taking the time I need right now. I deeply appreciate all the kindness and respect for my privacy during this time.”

The 28-year-old internet personality, also seen on Bravo’s Vanderpump Rules, stepped out for a New Year’s Eve with Windsor Celebration event on December 11, the day after her boyfriend’s arrest. She was pictured all smiles at the red carpet event at Short Stories Hotel on Wednesday.