Joe Biden heads to Walter Reed for physical exam after Michigan win; WH confirms results to be released today

Amid rising concerns over his age and cognitive health, US President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced that he is visiting Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for yearly physical exam. US President Joe Biden (Bloomberg)

Biden, the oldest president in US history, has been going through annual examinations since he assumed the office.

Walter Reed, the hospital where all US presidents receive routine medical treatment and examinations, is located in Bethesda, Maryland.

In his last physical that was conducted in February 2023, doctors declared him "healthy, vigorous," and "fit" to handle his presidential duties.

Ahead of November presidential elections, voters are wary of Biden's age as critics have called him out for coughing, slow walking, and even for stumbling on Air Force One plane.

"I'm going to get my physical," 81-year-old Biden told reporters while leaving the White House. A White House statement has confirmed that a summary of the results would be released later today.

Biden, who seeks reelection in November, is excepted to rematch former President and GOP frontrunner Donald Trump, 77. Both easily won their respective parties' Michigan primaries on Tuesday.

Robert Hur ‘alarming’ report describes Biden as old man with poor memory

Concerns over Biden's age and memory intensified after Special Counsel Robert Hur delivered a report last month following an inquiry into his handling of sensitive papers found at his Delaware home and the Penn Biden Center office in Washington, D.C.

The report highlights that Biden, during interviews with the Special Counsel, “did not remember when he was vice president, forgetting on the first day of the interview when his term ended,” and that “he did not remember, even within several years, when his son Beau died.”

Another report revealed that the White House is “extremely upset” with New York Times' coverage of the incumbent president's dismal approval ratings.

In an interview with the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism, NY Times publisher AG Sulzberger, 43, called Biden a “historically unpopular incumbent” and “the oldest man to ever hold this office.”

“We’ve reported on both of those realities extensively, and the White House has been extremely upset about it,” he asserted.

The American journalist serving as chairman of The New York Times Company further pledged that NY Times will “continue to report fully and fairly” despite the flak it has received from the White House.