Joe Biden jokingly calls Syracuse trustee 'Barack' at portrait unveiling; viral clip sparks 'racism' row

Former President Joe Biden was at his alma mater, Syracuse University, on Tuesday for the unveiling of his portrait at the institute. Amid the celebration of the 83-year-old's life and achievements, a lighthearted moment Biden had with a Syracuse trustee stood out.

Former President Joe Biden.(REUTERS)

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With much of the latter part of his presidential tenure being affected by health concerns and frequent gaffes, Biden seemed to take a dig at the criticism by jokingly misidentifying the trustee, SU Board Chairman Jeffrey Scruggs, as ‘Barack,' seemingly Barack Obama.

The video of the exchange between Biden and the trustee was shared on social media and instantly went viral. While many noted it was likely a joke, others accused the former President of racism.

Here's the viral clip:

Biden Targeted Over Alleged Racism

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{{^usCountry}} Though likely intended only as a joke, the remark did not sit well with many, especially with the critics of the Democrat. Many claimed that the remark had a racist undertone. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Though likely intended only as a joke, the remark did not sit well with many, especially with the critics of the Democrat. Many claimed that the remark had a racist undertone. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “Biden been a Democrat since the great political shift. I’m sure that racism didn’t leave with the shift,” one user wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Biden been a Democrat since the great political shift. I’m sure that racism didn’t leave with the shift,” one user wrote. {{/usCountry}}

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“More naked racism from Biden and the Democrats,” said another.

“Biden pulls another racism," remarked another.

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“This is actual racism,” said conservative talk show host Kimberly Klacik.

“At worst it’s racist and at best it’s dementia,” said one.

More On Joe Biden's Portrait Unveiling

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Syracuse University announced the unveiling of Joe Biden's portrait in February. The university said that the unveiling will take place at Dineen Hall and will be on display permanently at the law school reading room.

Also read: Donald Trump’s approval rating has sunk to Joe Biden’s lowest point

Along with Joe Biden, the event was attended by many Democrat stalwarts, including New York Governor, Kathy Hochul, Syracuse Mayor Sharon Owens, former Lady Jill Biden, and almost all of Joe Biden's family.

Biden got his juris doctor from the Syracuse College of Law in 1968. Syracuse awarded Biden an honorary degree in 2009.

“Whatever my legacy may be, I hope it be said that I never stopped striving for the cause of democracy,” Biden said at the event. Regarding how he entered Syracuse in the 1960s, Biden said: “I explained I was thinking about law school and just sort of wandered in. Before I knew it, (the office manager) yelled, ‘dean, there’s someone here to see you.’”

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

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