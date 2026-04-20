Joe Rogan can't stop laughing at Trump's 'I thought I was a doctor' AI Jesus defense

Podcaster Joe Rogan has ignited fresh online discussion after reacting with laughter to a viral social media post in which President Donald Trump shared an AI‑generated image that appears to show him as a Jesus‑like figure. The post, which circulated widely on April 13, showed an AI‑altered image of Trump in a pose that resembles classic depictions of Jesus. Trump later told reporters he did not think it showed “Jesus,” adding, “I thought I was a doctor." The post was deleted soon after.

Rogan weighs in

On a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience with guest Andy Stumpf, Rogan burst out laughing at Trump’s explanation.(YouTube)

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On a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience with guest Andy Stumpf, Rogan burst out laughing at Trump’s explanation.

In a clip shared by outlets like The Hill, Rogan joked about “AI God” creating the meme and sarcastically riffed: “That’s what AI God calls Jesus — Jesus is a doctor!”

In the image, Donald Trump appeared in a white robe healing someone with glowing hands. Despite criticism, Trump posted another Jesus related meme on Wednesday.

"The Radical Left Lunatics might not like this, but I think it is quite nice!!!,” the president captioned the post.

Context and broader debate

The original post came amid Trump’s public feud with Pope Leo XIV, whom he criticized over the Pope’s opposition to aspects of the US stance on Iran.

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{{^usCountry}} One X user summarized the moment, "On Orthodox Easter, President Trump attacked the Pope because the Pope is rightly against Trump’s war in Iran and then he posted this picture of himself as if he is replacing Jesus." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One X user summarized the moment, "On Orthodox Easter, President Trump attacked the Pope because the Pope is rightly against Trump’s war in Iran and then he posted this picture of himself as if he is replacing Jesus." {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The episode has fueled a wider conversation about AI and religion. Some Christian outlets have expressed concern that AI-generated imagery is distorting traditional views of scripture and religious figures, while others view such content as speculative or harmless satire. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The episode has fueled a wider conversation about AI and religion. Some Christian outlets have expressed concern that AI-generated imagery is distorting traditional views of scripture and religious figures, while others view such content as speculative or harmless satire. {{/usCountry}}

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Rogan has repeatedly said he sees AI as a rapidly evolving force that may reshape not only politics and media but also ideas about faith, placing him in the middle of a wider cultural conversation about whether artificial intelligence is merely a tool or something closer to a “digital deity."

The podcast host has become more critical of Trump since his election days from being a supporter. He said during a podcast episode last week that he has felt “politically homeless”, describing his mistrust for the political agenda of both the Democrats and the Republicans.

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