John Beam dies after shooting: All on 'Last Chance U' coach's family — parents, wife, and children

John Beam, the college football coach featured in Netflix show Last Chance U, has died after being shot when he was in the Laney College campus, Associated Press reported. Oakland Police Chief Floyd Mitchell announced the news of Beam's death on Friday. John Beam, who was serving as athletic director, had joined Laney College in 2004.(X/@beam_coach)

Mayor Barbara Lee said “For over 40 years, he has shaped leaders on and off the field, and our community is shaken alongside his family.” The 66-year-old's family also released a statement.

“We are devastated that John Beam our loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, coach mentor and friend has passed. Our hearts are full from the outpouring of support … we are deeply grateful for your continued prayers well wishes and thoughts,” they said, as per Mercury News. Here is all you need to know about Beam's family.

John Beam family

John Beam was married and had two daughters and two granddaughters, as per photos shared on his social media handles. He also has an elder sister, as per his social media.

Beam's father was in the Navy, as per photos he'd shared, and his mother was reportedly from Korea. On Father's day, Beam had put out a heart-touching post. He wrote, “This man - Ed/Jim Beam showed me how to be a father. Going to work everyday to sometimes 2 or more jobs. Making sure there was food on the table and a roof over our heads . Going to as many games as possible to watch me play. Always believing in me and having my back. Standing up for me and my friends when we needed his help, but letting me fall down and teaching me to pick myself up. My dad taught me tough love as well. He used the belt a few times when I needed it. Most important he was there.”

Beam was married to Cindi, and he also spoke about his kids, grandkids, and elder sister, named Sue. In an older post, Beam had wished her and spoke about how the family made its way down to Cabo for the same.

In another post, he spoke about his two ‘Beautiful Incredible Daughters.’

The late coach also had grandkids, and had written in the post about his father, “He also taught me how to be a Tootsie grandpa and to spoil his grand kids.”

Beam, who was serving as athletic director, had joined Laney College in 2004. He was a running backs coach and became head coach in 2012, winning two league titles. According to his biography on the college’s website, 20 of his players have gone on to the NFL.

“The Peralta community is devastated by his shooting and deeply concerned for his well-being. We are stunned and heartbroken that such violence has touched our campus,” Mark Johnson a spokesperson for Peralta Community College District had said on Beam's current medical status.

(With AP inputs)