Fri, Nov 14, 2025
Laney College active shooter: 1 shot near Fieldhouse in Peralta- What we know so far

Updated on: Nov 14, 2025 02:29 am IST

One person was shot near the Laney College Fieldhouse in Oakland around 11:53 a.m. Thursday, prompting an active shooter alert and shelter-in-place order.

One person was shot near the Fieldhouse at Laney College of the Peralta Community Colleges in Oakland, California on Thursday afternoon.

Representational image.(Unsplash)

Mercury News confirmed that one person was shot in the incident, which happened at around 11:53 a.m. near the Laney Fieldhouse- the sports facility inside the campus.

An active shooter alert was sent out to the campus community on Thursday afternoon and a shelter in place was issued.

Reports say that the person shot was wounded. Their current condition is unknown.

This is a breaking news.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
