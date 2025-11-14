Laney College active shooter: 1 shot near Fieldhouse in Peralta- What we know so far

One person was shot near the Fieldhouse at Laney College of the Peralta Community Colleges in Oakland, California on Thursday afternoon. Representational image.(Unsplash)

Mercury News confirmed that one person was shot in the incident, which happened at around 11:53 a.m. near the Laney Fieldhouse- the sports facility inside the campus.

An active shooter alert was sent out to the campus community on Thursday afternoon and a shelter in place was issued.

Reports say that the person shot was wounded. Their current condition is unknown.

This is a breaking news.