John Stamos has paid tribute to Mike Love following the Beach Boys co-founder’s death at 85, recalling their 41-year association and the musician’s influence on his life and career.

John Stamos recalls Mike Love’s influence in emotional post after his death. (Instagram/johnstamos) more less

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Actor John Stamos has shared an emotional tribute to Beach Boys co-founder Mike Love, who died on Saturday, November 28, at the age of 85.

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Stamos remembered the late musician in an Instagram post, reflecting on their decades-long friendship and musical association.

“Tonight, I’ll cry myself to sleep. I can’t remember the last time I did that,” Stamos wrote alongside a portrait of Love. “I’ve spent so much of my life celebrating the joy that he brought. Now I’m realizing that the deeper the joy, the deeper the sorrow. It’s been a privilege to have loved someone enough to hurt this much.”

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John Stamos recalls 41-year association with Mike Love

{{^usCountry}} Stamos has shared a long association with the Beach Boys and performed with the band on several occasions over the years. He also appeared in the group's 1988 music video for the hit song Kokomo and sang on the 1992 version of Forever. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Stamos has shared a long association with the Beach Boys and performed with the band on several occasions over the years. He also appeared in the group's 1988 music video for the hit song Kokomo and sang on the 1992 version of Forever. {{/usCountry}}

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The actor had spoken about Love’s health struggles in an Instagram post in October, describing him as his “father figure, musical hero and mentor”.

Stamos also recalled how Love continued to perform despite concerns about his health and encouragement from those close to him to take a break.

“Despite doctors, family and friends urging him to focus on his health, he insists on being on stage. He says he needs his band, the audience, his friends and drummer surrounding him to lift him up,” Stamos wrote.

“I’ve played with Mike for 41 years. I never imagined how deeply it would affect me to see someone larger than life face something so human and fragile,” he added.

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Mike Love’s legacy with the Beach Boys

Born Michael Edward Love in Los Angeles on March 15, 1941, Love grew up in a family with strong musical connections. He co-founded the Beach Boys with his cousins Brian, Carl and Dennis Wilson, along with Brian Wilson’s college friend Al Jardine.

Love became one of the band's lead singers and was also known for his songwriting. His collaborations with Brian Wilson helped shape some of the group's best-known early hits, including Fun, Fun, Fun and California Girls.

He also performed on popular Beach Boys songs such as Surfin’ U.S.A., Little Deuce Coupe and All Summer Long.