Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, has opened up about the emotional challenges of battling cancer, describing the experience as a lonely journey. In a newly released clip from her upcoming documentary, Heal, the 44-year-old royal is seen meeting members of a cancer support group and reflecting on how connecting with others who have faced similar experiences has shaped her recovery. Kate Middleton reflected on the emotional challenges of battling cancer as she shared her experiences with fellow cancer patients. (via REUTERS) more

(Also read: Kate Middleton tells brother James she never rang the bell after cancer treatment in new documentary)

The footage, released by Kensington Palace on November 27, offers a glimpse into the princess's personal journey through cancer and life beyond treatment.

“Navigating cancer or any long-term illness is a lonely road. But it's clear we're not meant to carry life's challenges alone,” Kate said in the opening voiceover.

Kate Middleton meets cancer support group The footage shows the Princess of Wales interacting with members of Shine Cancer Support, a charity that supports adults diagnosed with cancer.

According to The Independent, the meeting took place at a pub in Richmond upon Thames, south-west London, in June.

During the interaction, Kate expressed how much the opportunity to share her experiences and listen to others' stories meant to her.

“I haven’t really explored this outside my family walls,” she told the group.

The princess thanked the participants for giving her the time and space to discuss her experiences openly. The conversation also touched upon the importance of community, friendship and emotional support while navigating cancer.

Watch the video here: