Four partners of a transport firm have been booked for allegedly embezzling 31 truckloads of Public Distribution System (PDS) rice worth around ₹4 crore in Madhya Pradesh’s Katni district, after an inquiry found that the consignments had been diverted and forged receipts submitted to show delivery. Four partners of Bhagya Lakshmi Road Lines face charges after 31 truckloads of PDS rice went missing and forged receipts were allegedly submitted to show delivery. more

The FIR was registered at Rangnath Nagar police station against Bhagya Lakshmi Road Lines partners Deepak Jain, Kishan Kesharwani, Shanti Mishra and Manoj Kumar Tiwari under sections 316(5) (criminal breach of trust), 338 (forgery of valuable security), 336(3) (forgery), 340(2) (fraudulent use of forged documents) and 318(4) (cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The complaint was filed by district supply officer Ravikant Thakur following an administrative inquiry ordered by collector Ashish Tiwari.

According to the inquiry, 21,765 bags of rice weighing 10,797.18 quintals were dispatched in 31 trucks from Katni to Harda, Neemuch and Indore. However, the consignments allegedly never reached their destinations and were diverted en route.

Thakur said the inquiry found that fake challans had been prepared to show that the rice had been delivered, and forged receipts were submitted to the department.

“On November 24, the Katni office sent the transporter’s receipts to the Harda office for verification. The Harda office cross-checked records with its supply centres at Harda, Timarni and Khirkiya, as well as the concerned warehouse in-charges. Physical verification confirmed that none of the three centres had received the 14 truck consignments,” he said.

He further said the Harda district manager found that the receipts for the 14 truck challans issued from Katni had been tampered with using technical means.

“The receipts submitted by the transporter were fake. The rice was sold in the open market. We are now investigating where the stock was sold and identifying the beneficiaries,” Thakur said.

For the financial year 2024-25, Bhagya Lakshmi Road Lines held a Long Route Transportation (LRT) contract for loading, unloading, weighing and stacking operations under the Schedule of Rates (SOR).

Following the inquiry, Madhya Pradesh Civil Supplies Corporation managing director Anurag Verma barred the firm from undertaking transportation work in Katni district.

The alleged fraud came to light after fortified rice consignments dispatched from Katni were found missing, prompting an inquiry into the suspected embezzlement.

Police said the investigation is underway to trace the diverted rice and establish whether others were involved in preparing and using forged documents.