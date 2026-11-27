The Ridge Park in Gangtok was the official venue of the second edition of the Sikkim Arts & Literature Festival, 2026. The unpredictable weather, however, meant that the event held from 28 to 30 October had to quickly shift to the nearby Orchidarium. But that didn’t deter students who turned up in large numbers. Apart from the many interesting inaugural events was a session titled A Life in History, which featured William Dalrymple speaking to Tashi Chophel about being jailed as a twentysomething attempting to follow Marco Polo’s Silk Road route. The experience resulted in his first book, In Xanadu: A Quest (1989). (From left) Barsali Bhattacharyya, Mona Chettri, Neha Sinha, Shubhra Saxena and Rosy Chamling during the session titled A Woman’s World at the Sikkim Arts and Literature Festival (Courtesy Sikkim Arts and Literature Festival) more The next day began with some ecstatic morning music by Kartikeya and Makrand followed by a session moderated by Arundhati Nath titled In Other Words: Across Languages with Ranjit Hoskote and Sandhya Subba. Translator from Nepali to English and the editor of Anthung Mundhumlore: Folktales from Yakthung Mundhum, Subba said folkloric translations serve as “cautionary tales” that are “bridges across generations”. Hoskote spoke about translating Kashmiri mystic Lalleshwari’s poems in I, Lalla: The Poems of Lal Dĕd. Translation is a political act, he said, adding that it provides “a larger sense of community” in an increasingly polarised world with “fractured identities”. While Subba noted the role of context-setting in translation, Hoskote spoke about the language being “the murshid, and a translator, a mureed.”

Students turned up in large numbers for the event. (Courtesy Sikkim Arts and Literature Festival)

At the session titled A Natural Disposition: Life in Stories moderated by Rosy Chamling, panelists included the Sahitya Akademi Award-winning poet and novelist Mamang Dai, the Katha Award-winning novelist Dhruba Hazarika, and Gangtok-based writer Chetan Raj Srestha. Dai made a distinction between the writers’ understanding of “oral literature as nourishment, as a source of sustenance” and the understanding of those who inhabit a landscape. She believes writers try to understand these “terms philosophically”, while for the general populace, they are part of everyday reality. Hazarika spoke about “writing from the margins” and about his processes and politics. “Every writer begins with helplessness. But when their lived realities are informed by their imaginations, a story worth telling is built,” he said. Raj Srestha stated that writers who are too concerned about “offending anyone” would end up with a “boring book that they wouldn’t want to read themselves”. The post-lunch session had Bishnupriya Dutt, Sandip Roy and Puneeta Roy in conversation. While Dutt invoked the politics of her playwright father Utpal Dutt and his curious engagement and eventual fall out with the Indian People’s Theatre Association, Sandip recounted stories from the life of Chapal Rani, the great female impersonator of Bengali jatra, who said, “I have to forget that I was ever a man [when I’m playing a woman].”

From left: Anuradha Sharma, Ujan Dutta, Rachita Taneja and Pankaj Thapa (Courtesy the Sikkim Arts and Literature Festival)

Workshops conducted through the day included one on illustrations by graphic designer Ujan Dutta, another on Buddhist/Himalayan Theatre by Charmi Chheda and Kartikeya Vashisht and Makrand Sanon’s The Language of Wind & Rhythm — Exploring the Foundations of Melody and Percussion. At the end of the day, despite the persistent rain, an enthusiastic crowd turned up to listen to Lepcha folk fusion band, Sofiyum, and to Indian Ocean. Magda Khan and Group began the final day with Rajasthani folk songs that absolutely enthralled the largely Sikkimese audience proving yet again that music recognises no borders. Later, Ranjit Hoskote and Guru T Ladakhi read from their work. While Hoskote read Fly Away, Swim Closer, Ladakhi read poems recalling the Teesta flash flood of 2023. The panel on the rich canon of Nepali literature had Prajwal Parajuly, Shanker Deo Dhakal and Sudha M Rai in conversation with Prabin Khaling while the one on the “Dragon Kingdom” featured Charmi Chheda and Carissa Nimah in conversation with Pema Wangchuk Dorjee. Doodles and Words had Sikkimese illustrator and cartoonist Pankaj Thapa, Rachita Taneja, creator of the feminist comic strip, Sanitary Panels, and Ujan Dutta in conversation with journalist Anuradha Sharma. While Thapa had people in splits, Dutta spoke about building on the tradition of superhero comics, and Taneja highlighted why satire makes “authorities uncomfortable”. She also spoke about the pushback against her work and underlined the difference between self-censorship and state censorship. No literature festival these days can avoid the subject of AI and so it was with the Sikkim Arts and Literature Festival too. Enter Prompt: The Great Game of AI had Barsali Bhattacharyya and Saikat Majumdar discussing AI with Sanjoy Roy.

(From left) Puneeta Roy, Sandip Roy and Bishnupriya Dutt (Courtesy the Sikkim Arts and Literature Festival)