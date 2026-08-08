Josh Hawley wife and kids: All on Missouri Senator as chef Joe Gera drops shocking ‘kissing male date’ allegations

Joe Gera, a pro-LGBTQ+ chef and content creator hailing from Pennsylvania, has recently made allegations against anti-LGBTQ+ Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO), who is married to a woman, claiming that he kissed a male escort. Additionally, Gera accused Senator Bernie Moreno (R-OH) of being gay. As of now, neither Hawley nor Moreno has responded to these allegations.

Joe Gera, a chef from Pennsylvania, has accused Senator Josh Hawley of inappropriate behavior with a male escort.

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In a post dated August 4 on the social media platform X, Gera commented on one of Hawley’s posts, stating, “Maybe we should ask Carlos, (not a pseudonym) the busboy who saw you kissing your ‘strong’ date from that ‘agency’ when he was taking out the trash behind the property about your integrity Josh.”

In subsequent posts, Gera addressed Hawley, stating, "You know, the guy you gave $100 to stay quiet after you chased him into the elevator going back up into the kitchen?” adding, “Oh, yeah, this incident was with a male escort.”

However, Gera did not offer any concrete evidence to support his assertions. HT.com has not independently verify the authenticity of his claims. Moreover, Hawley's response to the chef's allegations is still awaited.

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{{^usCountry}} Earlier, Gera also alleged that Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-OH) is a closeted homosexual, a claim that has been made by others previously. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier, Gera also alleged that Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-OH) is a closeted homosexual, a claim that has been made by others previously. {{/usCountry}}

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Chef Joe Gera, recognized for his creative take on classic dishes and his commitment to raising awareness about celiac disease, has quickly established himself as a prominent figure in the realms of fine dining and barbecue.

Hailing from Latrobe, PA, and coming from a family with strong culinary ties, Chef Joe's passion for cooking ignited at a young age.

Also Read: Lindsay Clancy murder trial: 5 bombshell takeaways from second week testimony, 'Shut her up'

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Josh Howley controversies

Hawley has inaccurately asserted that "almost half" of Netflix's content endorses "transgender ideology" for children, posed the question "Can men get pregnant?" 11 times during a Senate abortion hearing in January, pursued a bill deemed "blatantly unconstitutional" that would penalize those who publicly oppose an anti-LGBTQ+ law in Florida, and previously sent an email to his supporters stating that there is only one gender.

He opposed the Respect for Marriage Act, which mandates that both state and federal governments acknowledge same-sex marriages.

Josh Hawley family: What we know about his wife and kids

Josh Hawley was born in Arkansas, yet he completed his high school education in the Kansas City region. He pursued his studies at Yale and later at Stanford Law School.

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He is married to Erin Hawley, who is an associate professor of law at the University of Missouri.

In 2007, while serving as a clerk for J. Harvie Wilkinson III, Erin met Josh, who was also a clerk. Shortly thereafter, they began a romantic relationship.

According to The New York Times, Erin Hawley initially had reservations about marriage, mentioning on her podcast that she was raised in a household where the marriage was less than perfect. Erin and Josh tied the knot in 2010 and relocated to Missouri. Together, they are parents to three children: Elijah, Blaise, and Abigail.

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A look at Erin Morrow Hawley's career

Erin Morrow Hawley holds the position of of counsel at Alliance Defending Freedom, where she contributes to the Center for Life Team. Additionally, she is affiliated with the law firm Lex Politica, which specializes in election law, voting rights, campaign finance, compliance with political activities, corporate regulatory law, and related fields.

Hawley previously served as a law clerk for U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John G. Roberts and Judge J. Harvie Wilkinson of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit. She earned her bachelor’s degree in Animal Science from Texas A&M University and obtained her law degree from Yale Law School, where she was a Coker Fellow in Constitutional Law and participated in the Yale Law Journal. Hawley is an active member of the bars in Missouri and the District of Columbia and is authorized to practice before the U.S. Supreme Court as well as several federal courts of appeals.

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