July 2026 night sky guide: When and where to see the Buck Moon, Milky Way, Venus and the first Perseid meteors

July 2026 promises an exciting month for astronomy enthusiasts. Skywatchers can expect bright views of Venus after sunset, a close encounter between the Moon and Mars before dawn, the year's best Milky Way viewing window, and the beginning of the Perseid meteor shower.

July 2026 offers one of the year's best stargazing windows, featuring the Full Buck Moon, Venus, Mars, the Milky Way and the start of meteor season. (Representational) (Unsplash )

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The month will conclude with the Full Buck Moon and two meteor showers, making July one of the busiest months for celestial events.

The most crucial observing period in July starts after the final quarter moon on July 7 and lasts until the new moon on July 14.

Here's all you should know about the celestial events in July 2026.

Also read: Astronomers discover giant ring system causing rare, nine-month dimming of star

Best celestial events to watch in July

1. Wednesday, July 8: Bright Venus will appear close to Regulus, the brightest star in the constellation Leo. The pair will be separated by roughly one degree, creating one of the month's most striking evening sights.

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{{^usCountry}} 2. Saturday, July 11: On this day before sunrise, a thin 13% illuminated waning crescent Moon will appear near Mars, Aldebaran, and the Pleiades star cluster in Taurus. Forbes describes this as one of July's most picturesque celestial alignments. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 2. Saturday, July 11: On this day before sunrise, a thin 13% illuminated waning crescent Moon will appear near Mars, Aldebaran, and the Pleiades star cluster in Taurus. Forbes describes this as one of July's most picturesque celestial alignments. {{/usCountry}}

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The same weekend, Manhattanhenge returns to New York City. On July 11 and 12, the setting Sun aligns with Manhattan's street grid, creating a dramatic sunset visible along east-west streets.

3. Friday, July 17: A waxing crescent Moon will shine near Venus after sunset. That date also marks the beginning of the annual Perseid meteor shower, one of the world's most famous meteor displays.

Although the shower officially starts in July, its peak will arrive on August 12, when dark skies are expected to provide excellent viewing conditions.

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Also read: July 2026: Why this could be one of the most powerful months in astrology, according to an expert

Buck Moon and meteor showers close out the month

4. Wednesday, July 29: The month's biggest lunar event comes on this day when the Full Buck Moon reaches its peak at 10:36 a.m. EDT. While the exact full phase occurs during daylight for many observers, the Moon will appear brightest when it rises in the southeast shortly after sunset that evening.

The Buck Moon gets its traditional name because male deer, known as bucks, begin growing new antlers during this period. The name comes from Native American seasonal traditions and has been widely adopted in modern astronomy guides.

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5. Thursday, July 30-Friday, July 31: July concludes with two meteor showers peaking overnight between July 30 and July 31. The Southern Delta Aquariids can produce around 25 meteors per hour under ideal conditions, while the Alpha Capricornids are famous for their bright fireballs despite producing fewer meteors overall.

This year, however, the bright light from the recently full Buck Moon will reduce visibility for many faint meteors.