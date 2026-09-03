Justice Unresolved: Tammy Mahoney vanished in 1981 – then an org's ‘dark past’ & rape-murder allegations shook New York

Justice Unresolved is a series of articles examining cold cases, disappearances and unsolved crimes that continue to haunt families and communities in America. The stories revisit the known facts, unanswered questions and latest developments in cases where the search for truth is far from over.

Tammy Mahoney vanished in 1981 (Justice for Tammy Mahoney/Facebook)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Central New York woman Tammy Mahoney mysteriously disappeared in 1981 when she was just 19 years old. The circumstances of her disappearance are frightening, with her friend claiming she was murdered, and that her murder was covered up by powerful people and an organization with a dark past.

Tammy attended the State University of New York Morrisville and wanted to be a veterinarian. In May 1981, she was hitchhiking on Route 46, heading to Hamilton, New York, when she was allegedly picked up and taken to a party on the Oneida Indian Reservation.

Some people claimed to have seen her at the party that night. However, she was never seen alive again.

Credit: Justice for Tammy Mahoney/Facebook

Tammy’s disappearance remains unsolved. However, Mike Grello, who went to school with Tammy, said that according to reports, information provided to law enforcement claimed she was gang-raped and murdered at the party.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} There were several suspects in Tammy's disappearance, but no one was ever publicly identified. The Madison County sheriff believed the case could go to the grand jury in 2003, and thought he had identified the people responsible for killing Tammy. However, the US Attorney did not move forward with the case at the time. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} There were several suspects in Tammy's disappearance, but no one was ever publicly identified. The Madison County sheriff believed the case could go to the grand jury in 2003, and thought he had identified the people responsible for killing Tammy. However, the US Attorney did not move forward with the case at the time. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Also Read | Justice Unresolved: Missouri man Ira Briscoe's killer is at large. His family believes they know who murdered him

Mike said that investigators had been told that Tammy was picked up, brought to a trailer party on Territory Road on Oneida Indian Territory, Oneida, New York, where she drank. She was later allegedly brutally gang-raped and murdered.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Credit: Justice for Tammy Mahoney/Facebook

“The case now rests in the district attorney‘s hands,” Mike told HindustanTimes.com. “There has been no district attorney with enough nerve to work on the case and they fear losing it. I personally feel they have enough evidence to try the case.”

Oneida Indian Reservation’s alleged dark past

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Mike alleged that many people within the Oneida Indian Reservation, which as a “dark past,” kept their relatives’ involvement in the alleged crime a secret. He learned that the suspects were in power positions within the Reservation.

The Oneida Indian Reservation, where Tammy may have been taken before her disappearance, is an indigenous nation of American Indian people.

According to the Reservation's website, “The Nation was a key ally of the United States during the Revolutionary War, and it has been a cultural and economic anchor for the region. Through the diversified business enterprises it has successfully built in recent decades, the Oneida Indian Nation has become one of the largest employers in New York. It has also forged agreements with neighboring governments that have fortified the Nation’s sovereignty in perpetuity.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Credit: Justice for Tammy Mahoney/Facebook

“The Reservation used to be run by clan mothers,” Mike claimed. “It is now run by a CEO who has a lot of strength and power. The CEO owns two casinos.”

Also Read | Justice Unresolved: Ohio woman Kara Hyde's mom believes her BF killed her, ‘He told her he would make her disappear’

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Mike refused to name the CEO, but added that “it’s all in the records.”

On being asked where the gang-rape and murder allegations stemmed from, Mike said, “The allegations actually come from testimony from Native Americans. A simple foil request would show it happened in a trailer on the reservation and the owner of the trailer is related to the CEO mentioned above.”

Mike shared a post by a Facebook user with HindustanTimes.com, which claimed to reveal the “darkest secret of the Oneida Nation.” In the post, the user named an individual who “paid off investigators and many involved” in Tammy’s case.

“The ones he has relations to who committed the act, the ones given the job of locating her, and the ones employed by him at the time or soon after given the task of throwing up construction on the key locations where she had once been moved to or from as people got closer and closer,” the post alleged, naming a couple of people he alleged were involved in the case.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

HT.com will not reveal the names as the individuals have not been formally charged.

Mike also said that he believes there is a possibility that something was going on between Tammy and her boyfriend the evening she disappeared, which may have prompted her to go out alone.

Latest update on the case

Mike said that just a couple of months ago, he was notified about “a person using the name of Tammy Mahoney” and that “FBI agents were out investigating it.”

Credit: Justice for Tammy Mahoney/Facebook

Describing Tammy as a “sweet, kind, fun-loving person,” Mike said, “Solving the case would be the biggest tribute to Tammy. It would put clan mothers back in charge.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“I want to thank our American Indian friends who continue to help us as we try to bring justice for Tammy,” he added.

Mike runs a Facebook page –Justice for Tammy Mahoney – to keep her story alive and the case in focus.

The FBI said in a news conference in Oneida in May 2023 that the case is still very active. It revealed that several witnesses had come forward and confirmed information that others provided in the past.