...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Justin Fairfax's shocking remarks on Trump surface amid wife Cerina's murder case: ‘Absolutely hate’

Justin Fairfax’s past criticism of Donald Trump is drawing attention after shocking murder of his wife Cerina Fairfax. 

Published on: Apr 16, 2026 09:19 pm IST
By Khushi Arora
Advertisement

After the shocking murder-suicide of Virginia Lieutenant governor Justin Fairfax and his estranged wife Cerina Fairfax at their home in Annandale, his past political remarks including those about Donald Trump have come back into focus.

Fairfax’s Trump remarks resurface after suicide-murder in Virginia.(Instagram/ @lgjustinfairfax)

Justin Fairfax served as Virginia's Lieutenant Governor from 2018 to 2022. After leaving office, he continued working as an attorney. His death has left many stunned, including law enforcement. "Everybody's shocked, we're shocked," Chief Davis told reporters at a televised press conference on Thursday, April 16.

What Justin said about black voters

On March 11, 2020, Justin Fairfax shared his views on the importance of African-American voters. He said they are very smart and powerful and that Democrats need their support to win.

He said Black voters "absolutely HATE the negative politics of personal destruction," and explained that Black communities have already faced enough struggles “for the past 400 years” and do not want that kind of negativity in politics. He also said this is why Barack Obama’s message of “Hope and Change” was so powerful in 2008.

A few days later, on October 30, 2017, he criticized his opponent Jill Vogel and linked her to Trump. He wrote: “Jill Vogel, do you still think Donald Trump is making America great again? #MAGA Vote #FairfaxForLG on Nov. 7th! #GameOnVA.”

Also Read: ‘Deeply grateful…’: What Ex-Virginia Lt Gov Justin Fairfax said about wife Cerina before filing for divorce

What we know about suicide- murder

Just after midnight on April 16, the couple’s teenage son dialed 911. When officers reached their home they discovered Justin Fairfax and Cerina Fairfax dead. Police Chief Kevin Davis said Justin shot Cerina several times before going to another area of the house and shooting himself.

The event unfolded in a very short span of time. "There wasn't a pause, there was never a moment where someone was holed up in a room," Davis explained. “It all happened pretty spontaneously.”

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Khushi Arora

Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between.

us news us crime news virginia donald trump murder suicide
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Home / World News / US News / Justin Fairfax's shocking remarks on Trump surface amid wife Cerina's murder case: ‘Absolutely hate’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.