Justin Fairfax's shocking remarks on Trump surface amid wife Cerina's murder case: ‘Absolutely hate’

After the shocking murder-suicide of Virginia Lieutenant governor Justin Fairfax and his estranged wife Cerina Fairfax at their home in Annandale, his past political remarks including those about Donald Trump have come back into focus.

Fairfax’s Trump remarks resurface after suicide-murder in Virginia.(Instagram/ @lgjustinfairfax)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Justin Fairfax served as Virginia's Lieutenant Governor from 2018 to 2022. After leaving office, he continued working as an attorney. His death has left many stunned, including law enforcement. "Everybody's shocked, we're shocked," Chief Davis told reporters at a televised press conference on Thursday, April 16.

What Justin said about black voters

On March 11, 2020, Justin Fairfax shared his views on the importance of African-American voters. He said they are very smart and powerful and that Democrats need their support to win.

He said Black voters "absolutely HATE the negative politics of personal destruction," and explained that Black communities have already faced enough struggles “for the past 400 years” and do not want that kind of negativity in politics. He also said this is why Barack Obama’s message of “Hope and Change” was so powerful in 2008.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Justin also said that people notice when politicians only show up during election time. "Black people notice. And, they vote." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Justin also said that people notice when politicians only show up during election time. "Black people notice. And, they vote." {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} He also wrote that Black voters "can smell lies, political hitjobs, cowardice and inauthenticity a mile away," and said they will not accept being misled after everything they have gone through. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also wrote that Black voters "can smell lies, political hitjobs, cowardice and inauthenticity a mile away," and said they will not accept being misled after everything they have gone through. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He ended his message by saying: "The best is yet to come." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He ended his message by saying: "The best is yet to come." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Justin Fairfax family: Who is wife Cerina Fairfax and children? Gruesome murder details out His shots at Trump on the campaign trail {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Justin Fairfax family: Who is wife Cerina Fairfax and children? Gruesome murder details out His shots at Trump on the campaign trail {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} During his campaign for lieutenant governor, Justin also spoke strongly about Donald Trump. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During his campaign for lieutenant governor, Justin also spoke strongly about Donald Trump. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} On October 18, 2017, he wrote on social media that, "Great seeing Sally Yates in studio this morning! Americans are standing up to the Trump Administration and standing up for what's right. Virginia will do the same in 19 days on Nov. 7th! #FairfaxForLG #FutureIsNow." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On October 18, 2017, he wrote on social media that, "Great seeing Sally Yates in studio this morning! Americans are standing up to the Trump Administration and standing up for what's right. Virginia will do the same in 19 days on Nov. 7th! #FairfaxForLG #FutureIsNow." {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

A few days later, on October 30, 2017, he criticized his opponent Jill Vogel and linked her to Trump. He wrote: “Jill Vogel, do you still think Donald Trump is making America great again? #MAGA Vote #FairfaxForLG on Nov. 7th! #GameOnVA.”

Also Read: ‘Deeply grateful…’: What Ex-Virginia Lt Gov Justin Fairfax said about wife Cerina before filing for divorce

What we know about suicide- murder

Just after midnight on April 16, the couple’s teenage son dialed 911. When officers reached their home they discovered Justin Fairfax and Cerina Fairfax dead. Police Chief Kevin Davis said Justin shot Cerina several times before going to another area of the house and shooting himself.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The event unfolded in a very short span of time. "There wasn't a pause, there was never a moment where someone was holed up in a room," Davis explained. “It all happened pretty spontaneously.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Khushi Arora ...Read More Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON