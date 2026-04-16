Justin Fairfax sexual assault row: What Vanessa Tyson, Meredith Watson said about ex-Virginia Lt Gov

Former Virginia Lt Gov Justin Fairfax killed himself and his wife, Cerina Fairfax, at their home just after midnight on Thursday, officials confirmed. Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis described it as a murder-suicide, adding it was an ongoing domestic-related dispute surrounding a ‘messy divorce’. Virginia Lt. Governor Justin Fairfax (D-VA) delivers a speech during the Day of Healing and Nationwide Bell Ringing Ceremony (REUTERS)

Davis said the family’s two children — teenagers — were in the house when the incident occurred. He said it seems from the scene that Fairfax shot his wife in the home’s basement and then ran upstairs to the primary bedroom, where he shot himself.

Years before the murder-suicide, Fairfax faced sexual assault allegations. The details and victim accounts have resurfaced now.

Read More: ‘Deeply grateful…’: What Ex-Virginia Lt Gov Justin Fairfax said about wife Cerina before filing for divorce

Justin Fairfax sexual assault row In 2019, two women publicly accused Fairfax of sexual assault, allegations that ultimately derailed his political future despite his repeated denials.

Vanessa Tyson’s account Vanessa Tyson, an associate professor at Scripps College and fellow at Stanford University, accused Fairfax of assaulting her during the 2004 Democratic National Convention in Boston. She alleged that Fairfax forced her to perform oral sex in a hotel room.

Fairfax denied the accusation, maintaining that the encounter was consensual. He later hired the same legal team that represented Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh during his confirmation process.

Read More: Who is Jay McCalmont? New name creates buzz in Nancy Guthrie case amid ‘falling out’ and ‘money dispute’ claims

Meredith Watson’s accusation Shortly after Tyson’s claims became public, Meredith Watson came forward with a separate allegation, accusing Fairfax of rape during their time as students at Duke University in 2000. She described the incident as a ‘premeditated and aggressive’ attack.

Fairfax again denied the claim, stating: “I have never forced myself on anyone ever.”

What Justin Fairfax said As the allegations surfaced, Fairfax questioned their timing and suggested they were part of a coordinated effort to push him out of office. He pointed to the broader political context in Virginia at the time, where then-Governor Ralph Northam was under intense pressure to resign over a racist yearbook photo controversy.

Read More: What makes Nancy Guthrie's disappearance unusual? Explaining how the case differs from other missing person cases

Had Northam stepped down, Fairfax would have become governor.

Fairfax argued that rivals sought to block that path, claiming the accusations were politically motivated.

Despite the seriousness of the allegations, no criminal charges were filed and no formal legal finding of wrongdoing was reached.

Even so, the political damage proved irreversible. Fairfax refused to resign at the time, but his standing within the Democratic Party deteriorated significantly.

He later ran for governor in 2021 but finished fourth in the Democratic primary, securing just 3.54% of the vote.

Fairfax remained vocal about his innocence in the years that followed, expressing frustration over how the allegations impacted his career.

“There are some real truth-tellers who cut through the political sensationalism and what is the truth,” Fairfax said. “I would be the only African-American governor in the United States today had it not been for what now appears to be false allegations.”

“This resulted in large part because they wanted to smear me. We have a 400-year history of Black males being falsely accused. Once people find out that it’s not true, it’s extremely difficult to get the politicians and the journalists to admit they were wrong,” he said.