Justin Fairfax family: Who is wife Cerina Fairfax and children? Gruesome murder details out

The home of former Virginia Lieutenant Governor Justin Fairfax turned into a crime scene on the night of April 15 after what police say was an apparent murder-suicide. Both Justin and his estranged wife Cerina Fairfax were found dead. Police reveal disturbing details in Fairfax family murder-suicide case. (Instagram/ @lgjustinfairfax)

Who was Cerina Fairfax? Cerina Fairfax was a dentist. She was also a mother of two teenagers, a son and a daughter. At the time of her death, she and Justin were going through a divorce.

According to People, Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis said the family had been dealing with a very difficult time. "I do know that the family was going through, seemingly, a very tough time with the separation, with the divorce, etc.," Davis said. "I can only imagine the stress that the parents felt, the kids felt and the other family members as well."

What happened that night? Shortly after midnight on April 16, the couple’s teenage son called 911. When police arrived their home in Annandale, Virginia, they found both Justin Fairfax and Cerina Fairfax dead. Police Chief Kevin Davis said that Justin shot Cerina multiple times and then went to another part of the house and shot himself.

The incident happened very quickly. "There wasn't a pause, there was never a moment where someone was holed up in a room," Davis explained. "It all happened pretty spontaneously."

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What could be the reason? Police believe the couple’s ongoing divorce may have played a role. Davis said Justin had recently received legal papers about his next court date.

"We know that recently Mr Fairfax was served some type of paperwork indicating when he was next scheduled to next appear in court for the ongoing divorce proceedings," Davis said. "That is something that we're looking at as something that may have led to whatever happened last night that led to the murder of a mother and wife and a suicide."

Police are also looking at an earlier incident from January 2026 when officers were called to the home. No charges were filed at that time. "No files or charges, but a police report was written," he said.

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What about the children? Both teenagers were at home during the incident. Their son was the one who called 911 during what Davis described as a chaotic moment.

"Our main concern is for their well being right now," Davis said. “They are interacting with us and certainly the son was the one who called 911 during a very chaotic situation. I can only imagine.”