Justin Fairfax was a drunk man, used children's money to buy guns; scary divorce details after wife Cerina's death

Newly surfaced court documents paint a troubling picture of alleged alcohol abuse and financial mishandling involving disgraced ex-Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax following the murder-suicide involving his wife.

Court documents reveal allegations of alcohol abuse and financial mismanagement by Justin Fairfax, including erratic behavior before his wife Cerina's divorce filing. (AP Photo/Kevin Morley, File)(AP)

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The report cites court documents that were made public following the tragedy, which authorities are investigating as a possible murder-suicide.

According to a report by the New York Post, legal filings from the couple's divorce proceedings accuse Fairfax of being a “raging drunk” and misusing money intended for his children to purchase firearms.

Read more: Why Justin Fairfax, wife Cerina filed for divorce. Multiple allegations emerge

Divorce filings detail “deadbeat” behavior

Court records reviewed by the outlet allege that Fairfax struggled with alcohol abuse and exhibited erratic behavior before Cerina filed for divorce in 2025.

In the documents, Cerina claimed that Fairfax "had chosen not to be a productive member of the family and that the dictionary definition of 'deadbeat' was accurate as applied to him."

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{{^usCountry}} Fairfax drank so much that he would hide in his family's office, surrounded by "empty wine bottles, trash, and piles of dirty laundry," and only come out "long enough to get food or smoke cigarettes." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fairfax drank so much that he would hide in his family's office, surrounded by "empty wine bottles, trash, and piles of dirty laundry," and only come out "long enough to get food or smoke cigarettes." {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The filings also claim he used funds meant for his children’s horseback riding expenses to purchase firearms in 2022. He further avoided paying household payments and let the family's mortgage frequently go into default, per the report. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The filings also claim he used funds meant for his children’s horseback riding expenses to purchase firearms in 2022. He further avoided paying household payments and let the family's mortgage frequently go into default, per the report. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The judge pointed out that Fairfax did not contest the veracity of the accusations made against him. Hence, the judge had mandated that Fairfax vacate the family home on April 30 due to his deadbeat behavior. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The judge pointed out that Fairfax did not contest the veracity of the accusations made against him. Hence, the judge had mandated that Fairfax vacate the family home on April 30 due to his deadbeat behavior. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} However, Fairfax killed himself and his estranged wife two weeks before that deadline. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, Fairfax killed himself and his estranged wife two weeks before that deadline. {{/usCountry}}

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Read more: Cerina Fairfax ‘really cared’ for all; gruesome details amid murder-suicide row

Deteriorating mental health of Fairfax linked to his behavior

According to the court papers, after several women came forward to accuse Fairfax of sexual assault in 2019, his mental health began to deteriorate.

“At that time, [Fairfax] was the Lieutenant Governor of Virginia and was an ascendant political figure who was eyeing a run for Governor. The assault allegations deeply affected [him] and appear to have put an end to those plans,” the documents detailed Fairfax's decline.

The document further addressed Fairfax's familial behavior. “All things considered, it is clear the trauma experienced by [Fairfax] has not been fully processed, and the isolation, drinking, and lack of participation in family life are manifestations of what seems to be a sense of fatalism and hopelessness.”

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Fairfax further distanced himself from his family after leaving office in 2022, and his wife claimed that his actions “have not abated to this day.” The document detailed, “[He] presented no plan to address the root causes of the situation and exhibited little or no self-awareness of the impact of his behavior on others.”

The document defended Fairfax as a “talented man” and stated that he is suffering because of “undefined emotional and psychological issues.”

“Yet there can be no mistake that these undefined issues are in fact defining him and limiting his ability to be the person he is capable of being, including but not limited to the role of dad.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shirin Gupta ...Read More Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature. Read Less

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