Cerina Fairfax 'really cared’; gruesome details amid Justin Fairfax murder-suicide row

Former Virginia Lt Gov Justin Fairfax killed himself after shooting his wife Cerina in a murder-suicide case that has rocked the Annandale community on Thursday. Police confirmed the details, saying the couple was going through a ‘messy divorce’. Both were found dead at their home in after the their teenage son called 911 shortly after midnight, Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis said. Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, right, and his wife, Cerina, at the inauguration of Gov. Ralph Northam at the Capitol in Richmond (AP)

Fairfax and his wife, Dr Cerina Fairfax, who ran a family dentistry practice, were going through a divorce, and Fairfax was served recently with paperwork that indicated when he was next to appear in court, Davis said.

Read More: Justin Fairfax sexual assault row: What Vanessa Tyson, Meredith Watson said about ex-Virginia Lt Gov

“That may have been a spark,” the chief said. “Detectives will figure out if that led to this tragedy here.”

Cerina Fairfax was the ‘kindest’ Now, old posts about Cerina's kindness have surfaced. Back in April 2015, her clinic had announced that she was named the VCU Dental School Alumnus of the Decade!

“Congratulations, Dr. Fairfax!!! We are very proud of you! We also would like to thank our patients for their trust, support and dedication. We are very proud to deliver excellent expert care to keep your smiles bright!” the post read.

Her patients were quick to congratulate Cerina.

Read More: ‘Deeply grateful…’: What Ex-Virginia Lt Gov Justin Fairfax said about wife Cerina before filing for divorce

“Not a Surprise Dr. Fairfax--your Patients know you are Top of the Best--especially Me!!! Congratulations to You & Your Awesome Team! Thanks for being a Dentist who Really cares and treats patients with Compassion & Healing Touch that is so Needed!” one person wrote in the comment section.

Virginia officials react Virginia Lt Gov Ghazala Hashmi also reacted, calling the development devastating.

“My thoughts are with their children, loved ones, and numerous friends,” Hashmi said in a statement. “Along with so many in the Commonwealth, I am filled with sorrow; I await further insights from our law enforcement officials.”

Years earlier, Fairfax had been at the center of a political storm that derailed his rise in state politics.

In 2019, he appeared poised to become governor as then-Gov. Ralph Northam faced mounting pressure to resign over a racist yearbook photo controversy.

However, that trajectory shifted abruptly when two women came forward with allegations of sexual assault dating back years.

Vanessa Tyson alleged that Fairfax forced her to perform oral sex during the 2004 Democratic National Convention in Boston, while Meredith Watson accused him of raping her in 2000 when they were both students at Duke University.

Both women chose to publicly identify themselves. Fairfax denied the accusations, maintaining the encounters were consensual and resisting calls to step down.