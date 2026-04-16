Why Justin Fairfax, wife Cerina filed for divorce. Mortgage, assault and child care details out

Details from divorce documents filed by Cerina Fairfax reveal mounting tensions in her marriage to former Virginia Lt Gov Justin Fairfax, including disputes over finances and childcare responsibilities. The couple was found dead at their home on Thursday. Police said that Justin fatally shot her before killing himself. Former Virginia Lt. Governor Justin Fairfax (D-VA) delivers a speech during the Day of Healing and Nationwide Bell Ringing Ceremony (REUTERS)

What Cerina Fairfax said in her divorce docs Cerina alleged that Fairfax had stopped contributing to key household expenses, including failing to pay his share of the mortgage, children’s private school tuition, and extracurricular costs, TMZ reported. She also claimed she had become the sole financial provider and primary caregiver for their two children.

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The filings state the couple separated on June 1, 2024, while continuing to live under the same roof. A post-nuptial agreement was signed in December 2024 to divide assets and determine spousal support.

“There is no expectation or hope of reconciliation,” the paperwork stated, as per the publication.

Cerina further told the court she intended to buy out Fairfax’s share of their Virginia home and sought primary physical custody of their children, with visitation rights for him.

‘Messy divorce’ Authorities confirmed the couple’s relationship had been strained for months leading up to the tragedy on Thursday.

“This has been an ongoing domestic dispute surrounding what seems to be a complicated or messy divorce,” Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis told reporters outside the family’s home in Annandale, Va. “At some point in time, they lived together while they were separated, in separate bedrooms.”

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“I know he was served some paperwork recently. Apparently, the paperwork indicated when he was next to appear in court,” Davis continued. “That may have been a spark and detectives will figure that out that that led to this tragedy here.”

Prior police call and surveillance inside home Davis said police had only previously responded to the home once, in January, when Justin alleged his wife had assaulted him. However, investigators indicated that claim was contradicted by surveillance footage.

Davis said that Cerina “at some point during these divorce proceedings set up a lot of cameras inside the home,” which apparently disproved his allegation.

He added that those cameras may have still been recording at the time of the shooting.

Children present during the incident The couple’s two children, a teenage boy and girl, were inside the home when the shooting occurred. Their son called 911 shortly after midnight.

“We’ll do everything we can for them,” Davis added of the kids.

Authorities later confirmed that Cerina’s body was found in the basement, while Fairfax was discovered in a bedroom after fatally shooting himself.

Divorce proceedings still ongoing Police emphasized that legal proceedings between the estranged couple were still active, with upcoming court dates scheduled.

“I know that they were separated and living together, I know that there are divorce proceedings that are underway and court appearances that are scheduled and pending in the very near future,” Davis added.

Fairfax, who served as lieutenant governor from 2018 to 2022 and was once considered a rising political figure, had faced previous controversies, including sexual assault allegations he denied.

Cerina, meanwhile, continued running her dentistry practice while navigating the legal and financial complexities of the separation.