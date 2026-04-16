Justin Fairfax's shocking remarks on Trump surface amid wife Cerina's murder case: ‘Absolutely hate’

After the shocking murder-suicide of Virginia Lieutenant governor Justin Fairfax and his estranged wife Cerina Fairfax at their home in Annandale, his past political remarks including those about Donald Trump have come back into focus. Fairfax’s Trump remarks resurface after suicide-murder in Virginia. (Instagram/ @lgjustinfairfax)

Justin Fairfax served as Virginia's Lieutenant Governor from 2018 to 2022. After leaving office, he continued working as an attorney. His death has left many stunned, including law enforcement. "Everybody's shocked, we're shocked," Chief Davis told reporters at a televised press conference on Thursday, April 16.

What Justin said about black voters On March 11, 2020, Justin Fairfax shared his views on the importance of African-American voters. He said they are very smart and powerful and that Democrats need their support to win.

He said Black voters "absolutely HATE the negative politics of personal destruction," and explained that Black communities have already faced enough struggles “for the past 400 years” and do not want that kind of negativity in politics. He also said this is why Barack Obama’s message of “Hope and Change” was so powerful in 2008.

Justin also said that people notice when politicians only show up during election time. "Black people notice. And, they vote."

He also wrote that Black voters "can smell lies, political hitjobs, cowardice and inauthenticity a mile away," and said they will not accept being misled after everything they have gone through.

He ended his message by saying: "The best is yet to come."

Also Read: Justin Fairfax family: Who is wife Cerina Fairfax and children? Gruesome murder details out

His shots at Trump on the campaign trail During his campaign for lieutenant governor, Justin also spoke strongly about Donald Trump.

On October 18, 2017, he wrote on social media that, "Great seeing Sally Yates in studio this morning! Americans are standing up to the Trump Administration and standing up for what's right. Virginia will do the same in 19 days on Nov. 7th! #FairfaxForLG #FutureIsNow."

A few days later, on October 30, 2017, he criticized his opponent Jill Vogel and linked her to Trump. He wrote: “Jill Vogel, do you still think Donald Trump is making America great again? #MAGA Vote #FairfaxForLG on Nov. 7th! #GameOnVA.”

Also Read: ‘Deeply grateful…’: What Ex-Virginia Lt Gov Justin Fairfax said about wife Cerina before filing for divorce

What we know about suicide- murder Just after midnight on April 16, the couple’s teenage son dialed 911. When officers reached their home they discovered Justin Fairfax and Cerina Fairfax dead. Police Chief Kevin Davis said Justin shot Cerina several times before going to another area of the house and shooting himself.

The event unfolded in a very short span of time. "There wasn't a pause, there was never a moment where someone was holed up in a room," Davis explained. “It all happened pretty spontaneously.”