Kaegan Jude Solet: Violent past of ‘person of interest’ in Houma stabbings unveiled – 5 things to know

Shocking details have emerged about Kaegan Jude Solet, the person of interest in a series of stabbings in Houma, Louisiana, that left four people dead and a juvenile critically injured on Saturday, September 12. A search is underway to apprehend him.

Kaegan Jude Solet: Violent past of ‘person of interest’ in Houma stabbings unveiled (Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office/Facebook)

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Police said that deputies initially responded to the 200 block of Ashland Drive, where they found a juvenile suffering from apparent stab wounds. The individual was flown by Acadian Ambulance Service Air Med to an out-of-area hospital. They remain in critical condition.

Also Read | Houma stabbings: 4 dead, juvenile critically injured in series of attacks in Louisiana; sheriff’s office shares details

Amid the investigation, deputies found several deceased victims inside nearby homes, police said. At least four victims were pronounced dead.

Five things to know about Kaegan Jude Solet

Here are five things to know about Kaegan Jude Solet:

Solet is 47 years old and is from Houma. He is currently at large.

Solet has been arrested several times in the past decade for a series of stabbings, one of them fatal. However, he has not been convicted in any of those cases.

Solet was charged in January 2019 with the murder of Kemple Paul Scott Lovell, a homeless man found dead with several stab wounds in Houma, police said, per the New York Post. Police arrested him following an anonymous tip. He was found hiding inside a shed behind a mobile home, a block west of Saturday’s deadly crime scene.

A grand jury declined to indict Solet in the crime due to lack of evidence. “Basically, the evidence we had that was presented to the grand jury wasn’t enough for them to come back with an indictment at this point and time,” then First Assistant District Attorney Jason Dagate said, according to the Houma Courier. “They made a decision to pretermit it, which means more information is needed to fully investigate. At this time we completely agree with the grand jury.”

In December 2019, Solet was charged with attempted second-degree murder for the violent attack of a woman found lying in a pool of blood inside the Red Carpet Inn in Houma. 59-year-old Cindy Boudreaux was discovered inside a room of the motel gasping, “don’t let me die,” as paramedics tended to her, per the Houma Courier. She alleged that a man entered her room and attacked her with a wine bottle, and then stabbed her several times. Boudreaux initially claimed that her boyfriend William Naquin was the one who had attacked her, but later went on to accuse Solet, who claimed that he was homeless at the time. He said that he had been inside the room with Boudreaux the previous night but had been sleeping on the streets the day she was attacked. Prosecutors pointed to security camera footage and Solet’s DNA being found inside as evidence that he had carried out the attack. Solet was arrested and charged in the attempted murder. However, he was found not guilty of the attack in November 2023.

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After Saturday’s attack, anyone with information on Solet’s whereabouts is urged to contact Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office Detectives at (985)876-2500. Information can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433, online at CrimeStoppersBR.org, or through the Bayou Tips app on mobile devices. Tipsters may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.